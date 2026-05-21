MLS on FOX! Messi & Son highlight pre-World Cup doubleheader

Here's everything to know ahead of these marquee showdowns on linear and Apple TV that bring the curtain down on Matchday 15.

Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union

WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET

Sunday, 7 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes

Fresh off their first-ever win at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami are looking for another statement performance at their newly christened home.

Lionel Messi's masterful 1g/1a performance guided the Herons to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers last weekend. The legendary No. 10 is hitting peak form ahead of Argentina's World Cup title defense, delivering 5g/6a in his last four matches to add to his MLS-best 18 goal contributions (12g/6a) this season.