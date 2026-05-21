MLS on FOX! Messi & Son highlight pre-World Cup doubleheader

The final MLS matchday before the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause concludes with a must-watch Sunday night doubleheader on FOX.
Here's everything to know ahead of these marquee showdowns on linear and Apple TV that bring the curtain down on Matchday 15.
Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes
Fresh off their first-ever win at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami are looking for another statement performance at their newly christened home.
Lionel Messi's masterful 1g/1a performance guided the Herons to a 2-0 victory over the Portland Timbers last weekend. The legendary No. 10 is hitting peak form ahead of Argentina's World Cup title defense, delivering 5g/6a in his last four matches to add to his MLS-best 18 goal contributions (12g/6a) this season.
Messi's international teammate Rodrigo De Paul is also thriving with five goal contributions (1g/4a) in his last three games, marquee winter signing Germán Berterame (5g/3a) has scored in two straight appearances to boost his chances of making Mexico's World Cup squad, and Dayne St. Clair posted his second clean sheet of the season against Portland as he eyes Canada's No. 1 goalkeeper job at this summer's tournament.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia are chasing a statement performance.
The 2025 Supporters' Shield winners are last in the league table heading into Matchday 15 with just one win and seven points from 14 games.
However, there are bright spots on the Union roster: midfielder Danley Jean Jacques was recently called up to Haiti's World Cup squad, and 16-year-old homegrown phenom Cavan Sullivan scored his first MLS goal during a recent visit to Orlando City.
Milan Iloski has a team-high four goals this year, including a second-half equalizer in last weekend's 1-1 draw vs. the Columbus Crew. And center back Olwethu Makhanya is on the World Cup radar for South Africa.
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WHEN: Sunday, 9 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes
LAFC are in must-win territory amid a four-game winless skid that's dropped them to seventh place in the Western Conference.
The Black & Gold have struggled since reaching the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, most recently dropping a 3-2 decision at Supporters' Shield leaders Nashville SC.
However, with World Cup-bound South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min boasting an MLS-best nine assists, club legend Denis Bouanga producing 6g/5a, and rising Venezuelan international David Martínez (5g/2a) enjoying a breakout season, LAFC remain one of the league's top sides.
They also boast several Canadian World Cup hopefuls in winger Jacob Shaffelburg and midfielders Stephen Eustáquio and Mathieu Choinière.
The same urgency applies to the Seattle Sounders, who saw their nine-game unbeaten streak snapped last weekend with a 2-0 home loss to the LA Galaxy. The setback also ended their 22-game undefeated run at Lumen Field.
Veteran midfielder Cristian Roldan came off the bench against the Galaxy after starting the Rave Green's first two matches of a three-game week.
Roldan is expected to return to the starting lineup on Sunday, giving him one last chance to impress Mauricio Pochettino before the USMNT manager announces his final World Cup roster on May 26.
MLS veterans Jesús Ferreira and Albert Rusnák both have a team-high seven goal contributions for Seattle, and Paul Rothrock has scored a team-best four goals.
As the home teams, Inter Miami and LAFC are favored to get all three points. And with Messi and Son, respectively, they have the star power to get it done.
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Market insights shared are current as of Thursday, May 21 at 1 pm ET.