Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami & San Jose make Matchday 12 splash

Inter Miami CF’s superstars went supersonic and the San Jose Earthquakes leveled up at Levi’s Stadium, earning prime real estate in Matchday 12’s Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Lionel Messi (1g/5a), Luis Suárez (3g/1a) and Matias Rojas (2g/0a) found another gear after halftime of Inter Miami’s 6-2 rout of the New York Red Bulls. Messi’s six goal contributions and five assists are both MLS single-game records, Suárez notched his first MLS hat trick and Rojas opened his Herons account in style – carrying the Supporters’ Shield leaders to their fourth straight win.

San Jose cruised to a 3-1 win over LAFC, led by Rodrigues’ set-piece goal and Cristian Espinoza’s two inch-perfect assists. Head coach Luchi Gonzalez’s side snapped a five-match winless skid, delighting the crowd of 43,774.

Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge scored three goals in a 4-1 rout of CF Montréal, Toronto FC winger Federico Bernardeschi (2g/1a) powered a 3-1 win over FC Dallas, and Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett (1g/1a) iced a 2-0 win at New York City FC.

Minnesota United FC’s Kervin Arriaga jumpstarted a 2-1 win at Atlanta United with a pinpoint header, shining at center back days after welcoming a baby boy. Brayan Vera provided the decisive set-piece delivery in Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City, moving the Western Conference leaders to seven games unbeaten.

St. Louis CITY SC goalkeeper Roman Bürki recorded a season-high 10 saves in a 0-0 draw at Houston Dynamo FC, pitching his fourth clean sheet this season.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Roman Bürki (STL) - Brayan Vera (RSL), Rodrigues (SJ), Kervin Arriaga (MIN) - Federico Bernardeschi (TOR), Cole Bassett (COL), Matias Rojas (MIA), Cristian Espinoza (SJ) - Luis Suárez (MIA), Sam Surridge (NSH), Lionel Messi (MIA)

Coach: Luchi Gonzalez (SJ)

Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Nikola Petkovic (CLT), Jack McGlynn (PHI), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Jared Stroud (DC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Tomás Chancalay (NE)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

