San Jose Earthquakes bounce back against LAFC: "Derby games are always different"

San Jose ’s biggest crowd of the season was rewarded for their dedication as the Earthquakes put together their best performance of the year in a 3-1 victory over in-state rival LAFC in front of 43,774 fans at Levi’s Stadium.

“It was a really great experience to play a huge game like this in a huge stadium. The environment was amazing. People came here to have a party and I think the team showed that these games live their own lives,” outlined winning-goalscorer Amahl Pellegrino. “We haven’t been so good this season but derby games are always different. It was a great response and it was cool to play this game. It was an important three points.”

Just five minutes into the match, Rodrigues quickly capitalized on the emotion of the day to head home San Jose’s opener from a corner kick. Despite efforts from LAFC to get themselves back into the match, the Earthquakes carried the 1-0 lead into halftime before quickly expanding their cushion in the second half.

Pelligrino latched onto a gorgeous, curled through ball from Cristian Espinoza to slot home the would-be winner (55’) and another Espinoza cross from a corner was turned home for an own goal by Denis Bouanga (59’). Again, LAFC attempted to fight back with a goal from Cristian Olivera (69’) but could not overcome Espinoza’s constant chance creation.

“I know Cristian [Espinoza] maybe has one of the best right feet in the league. We always talk about that,” Pelligrino praised his team’s Argentinian playmaker. “I like to go behind the defenders to attack that space and when I saw he got the ball I just hoped he would swing it and he did it. It was a fantastic ball and he made my job easy.”

With the assist, Espinoza tied Richard Mulrooney and Shea Salinas (14) for the most game-winning assists in club history.