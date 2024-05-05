Vintage Nashville SC win marks "first step in a long journey"

Walker Zimmerman marked his return to the starting lineup after seven matches injured with a trademark headed goal in the first half. Hany Mukhtar played provider, setting up a pair of goals. And Sam Surridge had his best performance yet in MLS, becoming only the second player in Nashville SC history to log a hat trick. Mukhtar, who has four, is the other.

Regaining confidence

"It was obviously pretty refreshing for all of us to get back on the win column and to do it in a way that we all felt like was a much stronger performance than what we've seen as of late," Zimmerman said after the match. "... We felt like not only were we not winning games, we didn't feel like we were performing well. And those are two very different things."

"You can play really well and not win, and you don't feel as bad because you feel like there are positives to take away," he continued. "But the way that we were conceding goals, the way that we were losing, just the energy and swagger that we had on the field was just not there."

Nashville had struggled mightily to hold onto leads. Heading into Saturday, they had dropped 12 points from winning positions and conceded 10 goals after taking the lead. Not just holding onto leads, but extending them, was a hurdle they hadn't yet cleared.

"One of the things we've talked about lately is how we've given up leads this year and how if we get the first goal or even the second goal, we're letting teams back in the game," Zimmerman admitted. "It's so important that if we get the lead, we can't start to sit back and sort of concede possession. It's all about, hey, let's get the second goal and have that be our mentality rather than protecting a lead."