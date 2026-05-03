Match Reaction

Diego Luna reaches major milestone for RSL ahead of World Cup

RSLLuna

Tyler Snipes

Is Diego Luna’s World Cup bid on the cusp of becoming undeniable?

Notching the third goal in his last five appearances for Real Salt Lake, the USMNT hopeful hit a major milestone on Saturday as he builds his case for a spot on head coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad. 

His latest, RSL's second in a 2-0 home win over the Portland Timbers at America First Field, marked his 50th goal contribution (25g/25a) in just 101 appearances for the Claret and Cobalt.

World Cup watch

Saturday's goal brings Luna's season tally to 3g/3a in 2026, trailing only Sergi Solans and Zavier Gozo for the team lead in production despite playing three fewer games. 

RSL's Moon Man is in a tight position battle to make the USMNT's 2026 FIFA World Cup camp. After missing the March international window to recover from a knee injury, Luna has been on a torrid pace in league play, leading to his latest marquee performance.

Clock ticks

The USMNT roster announcement is set for May 26 (3 pm ET | FOX), when Pochettino will reveal his 26-man squad. 

Luna will get four more opportunities to make his respective case in the sprint to the World Cup break.

Next up, a road trip to the Lone Star State, where RSL will pay a visit to FC Dallas on May 9 (8:30 PM | Apple TV).

Tyler Snipes -
@SnipesTyler

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