Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, LAFC & Inter Miami increase the gap

The top three contenders in the Supporters' Shield race? They all sustained momentum in Matchday 24, prompting no-brainer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi selections.
FC Cincinnati midfielder Pavel Bucha scored twice in a 3-2 win at D.C. United, and Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi had an assist and game-winning strike in a 2-1 triumph at Charlotte FC. On Saturday, Cincy and Miami meet for the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference lead (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
LAFC won their July 4th showdown with El Tráfico rival LA Galaxy, taking a 2-1 result before 70,706 fans at the Rose Bowl. Sergi Palencia was lock-down at fullback, helping Steve Cherundolo's squad seize the Western Conference lead and reach 10 games unbeaten.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC stayed electric in front of goal, winning 3-1 at Minnesota United FC. All-Star midfielder Ryan Gauld had three assists, and defender Mathías Laborda scored the eventual game-winner.
Giacomo Vrioni's brace, combined with seven saves from Aljaž Ivačič, gave the New England Revolution a 2-1 win over Atlanta United. The Revs now have five wins in their last six matches.
Chicago Fire FC, thanks to Hugo Cuypers' brace, sealed a 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Union. Alonso Martínez netted twice in New York City FC's 2-0 victory over CF Montréal. And Djordje Mihailovic's (1g/1a) late penalty kick gave the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Rounding out the TotM, FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari (1g/0a) had crucial interventions at both ends in a 3-2 conquest of the Portland Timbers.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Aljaž Ivačič (NE) - Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Mathías Laborda (VAN) - Ryan Gauld (VAN), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL) - Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Alonso Martínez (NYC)
Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)
Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Indiana Vassilev (STL), Julian Gressel (MIA), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Maren Haile-Selassie (CHI), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Diego Rossi (CLB)
