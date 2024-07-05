Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, LAFC & Inter Miami increase the gap

Jonathan Sigal

The top three contenders in the Supporters' Shield race? They all sustained momentum in Matchday 24, prompting no-brainer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi selections.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Pavel Bucha scored twice in a 3-2 win at D.C. United, and Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi had an assist and game-winning strike in a 2-1 triumph at Charlotte FC. On Saturday, Cincy and Miami meet for the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference lead (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

LAFC won their July 4th showdown with El Tráfico rival LA Galaxy, taking a 2-1 result before 70,706 fans at the Rose Bowl. Sergi Palencia was lock-down at fullback, helping Steve Cherundolo's squad seize the Western Conference lead and reach 10 games unbeaten.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC stayed electric in front of goal, winning 3-1 at Minnesota United FC. All-Star midfielder Ryan Gauld had three assists, and defender Mathías Laborda scored the eventual game-winner.

Giacomo Vrioni's brace, combined with seven saves from Aljaž Ivačič, gave the New England Revolution a 2-1 win over Atlanta United. The Revs now have five wins in their last six matches.

Chicago Fire FC, thanks to Hugo Cuypers' brace, sealed a 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Union. Alonso Martínez netted twice in New York City FC's 2-0 victory over CF Montréal. And Djordje Mihailovic's (1g/1a) late penalty kick gave the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Rounding out the TotM, FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari (1g/0a) had crucial interventions at both ends in a 3-2 conquest of the Portland Timbers.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Aljaž Ivačič (NE) - Sergi Palencia (LAFC), Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Mathías Laborda (VAN) - Ryan Gauld (VAN), Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Pavel Bucha (CIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL) - Giacomo Vrioni (NE), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Alonso Martínez (NYC)

Coach: Steve Cherundolo (LAFC)

Bench: Yohei Takaoka (VAN), Indiana Vassilev (STL), Julian Gressel (MIA), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Maren Haile-Selassie (CHI), Hannes Wolf (NYC), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Andrés Gómez (RSL), Diego Rossi (CLB)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Team of the Matchday Matchday Aljaz Ivacic Sergi Palencia Nkosi Burgess Mathías Laborda Ryan Gauld Benjamin Cremaschi Pavel Bucha Djordje Mihailovic Giacomo Vrioni Hugo Cuypers Alonso Martínez

