El Tráfico supremacy: LAFC turn Rose Bowl into Black & Gold party

They’d both worked relentlessly over 90-plus minutes, much of it on the defensive side against an opponent who’d owned the majority of possession.

This was a joyous run, capped by leaps over the advertising boards and perimeter wall, up into the Black & Gold section of the 70,000-plus crowd to loudly celebrate another derby win with their supporters, arm in arm.

But when the final whistle blew on their 2-1 El Tráfico victory over the LA Galaxy , Kei Kamara and Mateusz Bogusz – the duo who combined to produce the game’s all-important opening goal – still had enough left in the tank to lead their LAFC teammates on one more sprint down the Rose Bowl pitch.

“That's the mentality of the group right now, and it's been amazing how we can get up for these games, and this one here is such an easy one to get up for,” he added. “When we play a derby match like this, you can see our fans out there were absolutely incredible. So, congratulations to all them. I hope they all celebrate tonight. We all deserve a good night.”

“I think it's always one more, right?” LAFC defender Aaron Long said of his side’s ongoing hot streak postgame. “You always want one more, and at the end of the game you celebrate. You can acknowledge that we're on a great run right now, and then as soon as it's time to prepare for the next game, it's ‘just one more, just one more.’

With those Los Angeles bragging rights retained, the Fourth of July party was well and truly lit in Pasadena, and justifiably so. This was LAFC’s 10th consecutive match without defeat, their second El Tráfico triumph of the season and their sixth W in their last eight clashes with their crosstown rivals across all competitions.

“Yeah, he's got a good leap on him, that guy,” young Galaxy center back Jalen Neal later said of Kamara, “and a good header. But I could have done a much better job guarding him, getting more physical with him, not letting him get his run going, and obviously getting a bump on him before he could get that leap.”

Flashing the stupendous aerial ability that’s helped power him up to second on the all-time MLS scoring chart, Kamara vaulted improbably high into the night sky to nod Bogusz’s delivery past John McCarthy in the 40th minute.

“Judging from what I see in the locker room, before the game, at halftime and after the game, this is a very healthy group, mentally, and they take care of each other. It's a tough group to beat.”

Just like their previous Tráfico win in April , LAFC leveraged a first-half corner-kick goal into an advantage they would not relinquish, the game states working in their favor despite a whopping 671 total passes completed by Riqui Puig and the Gs.

Kamara turns 40 in two months. He’s closer in age – much closer – to Cherundolo than he is to Bogusz or Neal. He’s widely expected to be relegated to the bench when French World Cup winner Olivier Giroud dons an LAFC kit in a few weeks. Yet he just keeps producing, this time against the team whose stadium sits on the campus of his alma mater, Cal State Dominguez Hills, the stadium where he used to work as part of the operations staff to earn extra money while in school.

“He's incredible, man,” said Long of Kamara. “When the service is right, it's kind of unstoppable. Like, when he gets that running head start and he gets the jump, no one's going to be able to jump with him. So we have to be good in terms of freeing him up. We know teams are watching this, I'm sure Galaxy saw from the past games how good he is in the air. Everyone knows how good he is in the air. But again, when the ball is right and he times it well, it's really hard to stop. Almost impossible to stop.”

Cherundolo had planned to substitute his veteran No. 9 when his energy levels flagged. Yet they simply… didn’t.

“It’s not normal. We keep waiting to sub him out: When is he going to get tired?” said the coach. “Sixtieth [minute] came and went, 65th, 75th, 85th – he’s still moving, he’s still effective, and he was working defensively for the team. And he's always a threat at set pieces, both offensively and defensively. So he survived the 90 minutes tonight.”

The LAFC Way

When Denis Bouanga converted a penalty kick mere moments after Kamara’s goal, the result was nigh in hand, LAFC’s sturdy collective shape given all the lead they needed even after the ensuing 45 minutes of Galaxy fightback was marked by Gabriel Pec’s 56th-minute tally.

“There are different ways to control the match. You can control the match with the ball, you can control it without the ball. You can control it in transitions, you can control it in set pieces, you can control the scoreline,” explained Cherundolo.

“Possession is one of many statistics that the Galaxy is traditionally very good in; we are not. I think we've proven in the past couple years, and other teams around the world have proven, that that's not the only statistic that matters.