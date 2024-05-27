Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy dig deep in Matchday 16

Top-tier teams further distanced themselves from the pack, resulting in key spots on Matchday 16's Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Pat Noonan's FC Cincinnati won their seventh straight game, taking a 4-3 win at Toronto FC. Luca Orellano scored twice for the visitors, while Lorenzo Insigne (1g/1a) was a constant danger as Toronto went blow-for-blow with the defending Supporters' Shield champs.
The LA Galaxy eclipsed Houston Dynamo FC, 2-1, thanks to Riqui Puig's game-winning strike. Right back Miki Yamane had one assist and a goal-line clearance as LA reached five games unbeaten.
Columbus Crew's Diego Rossi scored twice in a 2-0 win at Orlando City SC, keeping his side in form before next weekend's Concacaf Champions Cup final vs. Liga MX's Pachuca. He's joined up top by Sang Bin Jeong, whose first career brace helped Minnesota United FC earn a 3-3 draw at the Colorado Rapids.
Inter Miami CF's Robert Taylor (1g/1a) stepped up in a 2-1 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, while Anderson Julio (1g/1a) came off the bench to spark Real Salt Lake's 3-3 comeback draw at FC Dallas. For the last midfield spot, Evander (1g/1a) paced the Portland Timbers' 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.
Rounding out the defense: Joel Waterman's goal-line heroics helped secure a 0-0 draw with Nashville SC and Matt Freese continued his sensational season with six saves in New York City FC's 1-0 win at the New England Revolution.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Matt Freese (NYC) - Luca Orellano (CIN), Joel Waterman (MTL), Miki Yamane (LA) - Robert Taylor (MIA), Riqui Puig (LA), Evander (POR), Anderson Julio (RSL) - Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Diego Rossi (CLB), Sang Bin Jeong (MIN)
Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)
Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Brendan Hines-Ike (ATX), Aidan Morris (CLB), Keaton Parks (NYC), Patrickson Delgado (DAL), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC), Kévin Cabral (COL), Felipe Mora (POR)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.