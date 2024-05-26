Real Salt Lake bail out MacMath with epic comeback: "We've got each other's back"

The dramatic result extended Salt Lake's unbeaten run to 11 games – the longest in MLS – improving their record to 8W-2L-5D (29 points) at the top of the Western Conference standings.

“I probably owe a lot of the guys here dinner tonight,” MacMath admitted post-match. “I’m happy to do it and help thank them for what they did for me.”

Despite two major blunders by the goalkeeper that allowed the hosts to stake a commanding 3-0 lead at Toyota Stadium, his teammates staged a heroic rally on goals from Diego Luna , Anderson Julio and Nelson Palacio , the latter scoring the equalizer in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Tight-knit unit

“We talk about it before every game that it doesn’t matter who makes a mistake. When we make a mistake, we’ve got each other’s back.” MacMath recalled. “I’ve been in locker rooms where you hear that before but obviously, as you guys can see, we believe that. We feel it.”

It’s a mentality that head coach Pablo Mastroeni has instilled in a group that's rallied from a multi-goal deficit for the second straight week, after defeating the Colorado Rapids, 5-3, in a Rocky Mountain Cup clash for the ages.

“It’s not a surprise to me that the guys, given the scoreline, stay in there and fight,” said Mastroeni. “It’s a testament to the group. Everyone that’s a part of this club has the same mindset, and I think when you’re aligned in that way magic like that happens. Obviously, we don’t want it to happen too often but I think it just shows the mental fortitude of the group.