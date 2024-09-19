Team of the Matchday: Evander mounts MVP charge, Sporting KC duo pops off

Is Evander the new Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner? At the very least, the Portland Timbers' No. 10 is making a case for serious consideration.
Evander headlines the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 33, having tallied 2g/1a in a 4-2 win over the Western Conference-leading LA Galaxy. The Brazilian star leads MLS with 32 goal contributions (14g/18a), tying the single-season club record set by Diego Valeri in 2017. Even more, the club-record signing has a goal contribution in 10 straight matches, setting a new Timbers record.
Will it be enough for Portland to avoid a Wild Card match in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs? Phil Neville's side is eighth in the West, boosted by Evander, Jonathan Rodríguez and Felipe Mora being the first trio to score at least 14 goals apiece in a single regular season.
Facing elimination from playoff contention, Sporting Kansas City earned a 4-1 win over the Colorado Rapids. Alan Pulido and Erik Thommy both netted braces at Children's Mercy Park, giving SKC momentum as next week's US Open Cup final approaches.
The Philadelphia Union climbed above the playoff line to ninth in the East, handing New York City FC a 5-1 defeat. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick made seven saves, center back Jakob Glesnes joined the goals bonanza and striker Tai Baribo remained red-hot with 1g/1a.
Real Salt Lake forward Anderson Julio scored twice in a 3-2 win over FC Dallas, including an audacious effort from nearly 60 yards out that caught Maarten Paes scrambling. Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris netted a brace, too, establishing a new single-season career-high (13 goals) during a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes.
FC Cincinnati midfielder Yuya Kubo became the first player in club history to reach 150 appearances, celebrating with 1g/1a in a 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC. Orlando City SC reached fourth in the East via a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC, in which Facundo Torres scored for the fourth time in their last three games.
Atlanta United left back Pedro Amador recorded his first MLS assist and had a clutch goal-line clearance in a 2-2 draw with Supporters' Shield leaders Inter Miami CF. Columbus Crew right back Andrés Herrera, on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate, scored his first MLS goal in a 2-0 bounce-back win at Toronto FC.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Andrew Rick (PHI) - Pedro Amador (ATL), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Andrés Herrera (CLB) - Evander (POR), Erik Thommy (SKC), Yuya Kubo (CIN), Facundo Torres (ORL) - Anderson Julio (RSL), Alan Pulido (SKC), Jordan Morris (SEA)
Coach: Phil Neville (POR)
Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Ranko Veselinović (VAN), Nathan Saliba (MTL), Carles Gil (NE), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), David Martínez (LAFC), Jonathan Rodríguez (POR), Cucho Hernández (CLB), Tai Baribo (PHI)
