Atlanta's Alexey Miranchuk outshines Lionel Messi with game-saving golazo

Take a bow, Alexey Miranchuk!
We're used to seeing left-footed screamers into the top corner when Lionel Messi is on the field. On Wednesday night, however, it was Miranchuk who provided the moment of magic.
Inter Miami's legendary Argentine No. 10 could only watch Atlanta United's newest Designated Player open his account with a late golazo that secured a 2-2 draw for the Five Stripes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The marquee summer signing from Serie A side Atalanta showed his class at just the right moment for Atlanta, who salvaged a result to keep within a point of the Eastern Conference's ninth and final spot for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Miranchuk takes the spotlight
"The goal is a fantastic goal," Atlanta interim head coach Rob Valentino said postmatch. "... I think we know he's got good finishing ability. I've been telling you guys this every day of training. We watch stuff back and we're like, 'Man, this kid's got a great release on a shot,' so I'm really happy for him.
"And it's now he can integrate himself into the team. Officially, there's your first goal. Now you can kick on and score some more."
Making just his fourth appearance and third start with his new club, Miranchuk provided his first true defining moment for Atlanta, netting an 84th-minute stunner that followed Saba Lobjanidze's 1-1 equalizer early in the second half. According to Valentino, there's more to come from the 28-year-old Russian international.
"It's difficult, no matter where you come from, to come into this league," Valentino said. "It's such a different league, especially to go from the Italian league to here, a very tactical league, very controlled. And then he plays a game like that.
"... He's adapting really well. I think he's a fantastic personality. He's a great player, and I think he's going to really help the team. He helps make people around him better. So I'm happy we have him."
Still in it
The draw isn't a result Atlanta would have wanted before the match began, and with a pair of home matches this week to try and make a push for the final Wild Card spot in the East, they took just a single point. While Valentino was disappointed, he was also realistic.
"I can sit there and think about being disappointed with that, or we can move forward and we got to pick up points on the road," he said. "We always knew we were going to have to anyway. So now we know where we stand, and we've got to do the work on the road soon."
With five matches left to play, the Five Stripes sit in 11th place in the East, just one point behind Philadelphia Union in the final playoff spot. While it's an uphill battle, it's certainly not an impossible one.
And it's one that could be made easier now that Miranchuk has found his scoring touch.