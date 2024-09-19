Atlanta's Alexey Miranchuk outshines Lionel Messi with game-saving golazo

The marquee summer signing from Serie A side Atalanta showed his class at just the right moment for Atlanta, who salvaged a result to keep within a point of the Eastern Conference's ninth and final spot for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Inter Miami 's legendary Argentine No. 10 could only watch Atlanta United's newest Designated Player open his account with a late golazo that secured a 2-2 draw for the Five Stripes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

We're used to seeing left-footed screamers into the top corner when Lionel Messi is on the field. On Wednesday night, however, it was Miranchuk who provided the moment of magic.

Miranchuk takes the spotlight

"The goal is a fantastic goal," Atlanta interim head coach Rob Valentino said postmatch. "... I think we know he's got good finishing ability. I've been telling you guys this every day of training. We watch stuff back and we're like, 'Man, this kid's got a great release on a shot,' so I'm really happy for him.

"And it's now he can integrate himself into the team. Officially, there's your first goal. Now you can kick on and score some more."

Making just his fourth appearance and third start with his new club, Miranchuk provided his first true defining moment for Atlanta, netting an 84th-minute stunner that followed Saba Lobjanidze's 1-1 equalizer early in the second half. According to Valentino, there's more to come from the 28-year-old Russian international.

"It's difficult, no matter where you come from, to come into this league," Valentino said. "It's such a different league, especially to go from the Italian league to here, a very tactical league, very controlled. And then he plays a game like that.