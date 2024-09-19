Facundo Torres, Orlando stay red-hot: "Best soccer we’ve played"

Facundo Torres and Orlando City SC have gotten hot at the right time.

“Very happy today,” the Uruguayan international said through a translator after the game. “The team came into today on a really good run of form and in a good moment, so thankfully we continued that tonight.”

Torres scored for the third straight game Wednesday night as the Lions beat Charlotte FC , 2-0 , at Inter&Co Stadium to secure their third victory in a row.

Playoff push

Orlando have corrected an early season slide and now sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, which offers home-field advantage in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Led by a blossoming attack, they’ve won seven of their past nine league games.

“We’re finding the rhythm up front and the boys are scoring goals,” manager Oscar Pareja said.

Torres provided the spark against Charlotte, breaking open a scoreless game in the 52nd minute. He’s now up to 12 goals on the season, four of which have come in the past three games.

Duncan McGuire then got into the act off the bench, doubling the lead late in the game to reach 9g/3a on the season.

Lions on a roll

With Wednesday's result, Orlando have won their past three matches by a combined score of 8-0.

“We have been consistent in the way we play,” Pareja said. “The individual performances have been better and better."

Dagur Thorhallsson went even further in his assessment of the Lions.

“I think we can play even better,” the Icelandic right back said. “But this year, this is the best soccer we’ve played… we’re keeping a clean sheet and we’re scoring a lot of goals.”