Why Carlos Vela re-joined LAFC: "I was missing something"

“… For me, the ownership group, the players, all of the staff and I know the supporters, these last few months haven’t felt right without Carlos in Black & Gold.”

“I don’t say this lightly, but LAFC is not who we are, we have not achieved what we have achieved, without Carlos Vela,” Thorrington said before their 1-1 draw with Austin FC .

“It’s what’s motivating me to come back and do my best. I will try to train as hard as possible to try to get back as soon as possible to help and to enjoy.”

“I really enjoyed life, I really enjoyed my family,” Vela said. “I had a lot of time to make great things. But in the end, it’s more about saying, ‘Okay it’s the end, it’s the last part of my career.’ Let’s give me that chance to come back, be again in a team, enjoy with my teammates, try to win something, to finish in a way celebrating something. After that, you can say I did all the work. It’s done. Now I can move forward and I can look for different challenges in life.

After nine months away from professional soccer, Vela is seemingly savoring the final chapters of his MLS adventure and a career that began nearly 20 years ago as a Chivas rising talent who joined Premier League powerhouse Arsenal.

They needn’t worry any longer, as an eleventh-hour deal was completed just before last week’s Roster Freeze Date, reuniting the Mexican superstar and LAFC. Vela is signed through 2024 with a club option for 2025, re-joining as LAFC pursue a third straight MLS Cup presented by Audi appearance.

Welcome back Carlos Vela 😍 The @LAFC returnee is in the house to take in their matchup against @AustinFC tonight. pic.twitter.com/veMooxFcc2

“In the end, after all that many years, you have to finish in a good way and enjoy what you are doing. Whatever is the time to have the end, I will do it and I’m happy to be here again and do my best to help the team.”

“When nine or 10 months ago, the league ended, I didn’t realize it was the last game,” Vela said, referencing LAFC’s MLS Cup 2023 defeat at the Columbus Crew . “So after all that long period, I was missing something. In the end, it was about having a good end, knowing it’s the end of your career. That’s why we are back here and I hope I can enjoy if it’s one, two, three games – I don’t know how my body will respond. But I will enjoy being with my teammates, trying to have fun.

Fast forward seven-plus years and Vela’s list of accomplishments includes winning the 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, lifting MLS Cup 2022, raising two Supporters’ Shields and making two Concacaf Champions Cup finals. That’s only scratching the surface, too.

Vela originally joined LAFC in August 2017, arriving at the then-expansion team from LaLiga side Real Sociedad. An in-prime forward, he became LAFC’s inaugural signing and first Designated Player.

Last dance

How soon can Vela play for LAFC and how’s his game fitness? Why did a new deal take this long? Will he be a starter or a substitute?

On the second question, Vela offered a window into his perspective as he joins Olivier Giroud, Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz and more in LAFC’s high-powered attack.

“Sometimes you have to make decisions for your career. In my case, I don’t like at all what happened in that time and I decided not to accept it,” Vela said of discussions earlier this season. “Simple as that because it’s sport, it’s business and we have to do what we have to do.

“Of course, life changes. Time changes your mind and you can see different situations with different perspectives of what has happened, how you want to end your career, how you want to be, how you want to finish your year. Then when the chance comes back or re-opens, it was a different scenario and we decided on another thing. So that’s why we’re here.”

On match fitness, Vela stopped short of picking a target return date. Though whenever head coach Steve Cherundolo calls his number, expect LAFC’s longtime captain to have a one-track mind.