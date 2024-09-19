Evander goes MVP mode for Portland Timbers: "Best No. 10 in the league"

Evander made his latest case for Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors on Wednesday night, notching two goals and an assist to lead the Portland Timbers past the LA Galaxy , 4-2 , at Providence Park.

In addition to Evander, fellow DP Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguez also grabbed the spotlight against the Western Conference leaders with a goal and an assist of his own. According to Neville, it was the Uruguayan's best game with the Timbers.

“The games between us and the Galaxy are going to be decided by the quality of the DPs [Designated Players],” Portland head coach Phil Neville told reporters post-match. “Tonight our DPs were better than their DPs.”

Elite Evander

Still, Evander's massive night stole the headlines as the Brazilian playmaker reached 14g/18a to move level with reigning MLS MVP Luciano Acosta for the most assists in MLS (18) while going clear at the top of the overall goal contribution rankings (32).

“In Evander, we've got someone that's playing at an MVP level,” Neville said. “I've said it from probably the first month of the season: I think I said he's the best No. 10 in the league. People laughed at me, people questioned me, people thought I was joking.”

Not anymore they're not.

Meanwhile, Evander appreciated the praise, but quickly pushed the focus off himself and back onto the team.

“I feel very happy to be reminding the league to have people talking about me,” the club-record signing said. “But as I said, my main focus this season is just to put Portland in the playoffs again, have the team play in the playoffs, because I know if you're qualified for the next stage you're gonna be another Portland team and you're gonna do everything to win the league.