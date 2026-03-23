Team of the Matchday: Charlotte FC & Nashville SC produce historic wins

Records were broken as goals rained down throughout Matchday 5, producing a star-studded Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Daniel (SJ) - Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Gonzalo Luján (MIA), Walker Zimmerman (TOR) - Ender Echenique (CIN), Paxten Aaronson (COL), Pep Biel (CLT), Cristian Espinoza (NSH) - Logan Farrington (DAL), Sam Surridge (NSH), Hugo Cuypers (CHI)
Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)
Bench: James Pantemis (POR), Nouhou (SEA), Daniel Edelman (STL), Beau Leroux (SJ), Guilherme (HOU), Prince Owusu (MTL), Lionel Messi (MIA), Archie Goodwin (CLT), Rafael Navarro (COL)
Team Highlights
Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge laid down a marker, taking control of the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with a hat trick in a 5-0 rout of Orlando City. Cristian Espinoza, the club's marquee offseason signing, opened the scoring with a shot disguised as a cross before assisting Surridge’s third.
With their latest victory, Nashville are atop the Supporters’ Shield standings and off to the best start in club history (4W-0L-1D; 13 points). And it caps a remarkable week for B.J. Callaghan's side, which eliminated Inter Miami CF in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.
Charlotte FC made a similar statement, setting club records for goals and margin of victory in their 6-1 demolition of Red Bull New York behind Pep Biel’s assist and pinpoint free-kick goal.
Hugo Cuypers scored the opener and assisted the winner in Chicago Fire FC’s 2-1 victory at the Philadelphia Union. Meanwhile, Ender Echenique also provided 1g/1a to help FC Cincinnati mount a 4-3 comeback win over CF Montréal.
FC Dallas triumphed 4-3 over Houston Dynamo FC in a back-and-forth Texas Derby, spurred on by Logan Farrington utilizing his velcro first touch to net a brace within 15 minutes of kickoff.
Paxten Aaronson matched that output with two goals that led the Colorado Rapids to a 4-1 win at Sporting Kansas City.
Defenders also got in on the act with Gonzalo Luján scoring the opener as Inter Miami handed New York City FC their first loss of the season, 3-2, at Yankee Stadium. Toronto FC’s Walker Zimmerman did the same to seal a 2-1 comeback victory over the Columbus Crew.
Ryan Porteuous helped LAFC keep their fifth consecutive MLS clean sheet during their 0-0 draw at Austin FC, setting a new league record to begin the season at 450 minutes unbreached.
Finally, Daniel made six saves, including a memorable diving stop that ensured the San Jose Earthquakes dealt Vancouver Whitecaps FC their first loss of the season, 1-0, at BC Place.