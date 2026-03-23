Team of the Matchday: Charlotte FC & Nashville SC produce historic wins

Records were broken as goals rained down throughout Matchday 5, producing a star-studded Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team Highlights

Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge laid down a marker, taking control of the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with a hat trick in a 5-0 rout of Orlando City. Cristian Espinoza, the club's marquee offseason signing, opened the scoring with a shot disguised as a cross before assisting Surridge’s third.

With their latest victory, Nashville are atop the Supporters’ Shield standings and off to the best start in club history (4W-0L-1D; 13 points). And it caps a remarkable week for B.J. Callaghan's side, which eliminated Inter Miami CF in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.

FC Dallas triumphed 4-3 over Houston Dynamo FC in a back-and-forth Texas Derby, spurred on by Logan Farrington utilizing his velcro first touch to net a brace within 15 minutes of kickoff.

Ryan Porteuous helped LAFC keep their fifth consecutive MLS clean sheet during their 0-0 draw at Austin FC, setting a new league record to begin the season at 450 minutes unbreached.