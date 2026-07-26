Team of the Matchday: Bouanga heats up, Cali Clásico provides drama

The MLS world will descend on Charlotte this week for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime. But first, let's take stock of Matchday 18's top performers with our latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: JT Marcinkowski (LA) - Tomas Totland (STL), Reid Roberts (SJ), Frankie Westfield (PHI) - Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (SD), Mateusz Bogusz (HOU), Carles Gil (NE), Agustín Ojeda (NYC) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Felipe Mora (POR), Justin Ellis (ORL)
Coach: Martín Perelman (ORL)
Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Brooklyn Raines (NE), Guilherme (HOU), Tomáš Ostrák (STL), Kristoffer Velde (POR), Jamal Thiaré (CLB), Tai Baribo (DC), Luis Suárez (MIA)
Team highlights
Denis Bouanga provided 2g/1a in LAFC's 4-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City, giving his side a fourth straight win that leaves them tied atop the Western Conference standings with 33 points. Bouanga has now reached double-digit goals in four straight seasons.
Homegrown forward Justin Ellis delivered the game-winning assist as Orlando City stunned Supporters' Shield leaders Nashville SC with a 1-0 win, leading to rave reviews from new superstar Antoine Griezmann in his post-game press conference.
Felipe Mora made his send-off match a memorable one, netting a brace in the Portland Timbers' 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake. The veteran forward will reportedly soon be transferred to Atlético de San Luis in LIGA MX.
New England Revolution captain Carles Gil surged into his fifth MLS All-Star Game with 1g/1a in a 4-1 drubbing of Atlanta United. Mateusz Bogusz was similarly influential, bagging his first brace with Houston Dynamo FC as they saw off Texas rival Austin FC, 3-0, at home.
New York City FC winger Agustín Ojeda also tallied 1g/1a, powering a 3-1 win over Chicago Fire FC and newcomer Robert Lewandowski. Completing the midfield, Alejandro Alvarado Jr. scored his first-ever MLS goal to give San Diego FC a 1-0 victory vs. visiting FC Dallas.
Outside backs Tomas Totland and Frankie Westfield both provided game-winning assists in 1-0 results. Totland set up Tomáš Ostrák's golazo as St. Louis CITY SC defeated the Colorado Rapids, and Westfield played a delightful through ball to Milan Iloski as the Philadelphia Union dispatched Seattle Sounders FC.
After a 1-1 draw in the Cali Clásico, San Jose Earthquakes defender Reid Roberts and LA Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski earned nods. Roberts scored a second-half equalizer, and Marcinkowski denied Timo Werner's potential game-winning penalty kick deep into second-half stoppage time.