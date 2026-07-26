LAFC's Denis Bouanga named named Player of the Matchday

Denis Bouanga has been on a tear since LAFC returned from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, and now he's earned MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 18.

The superstar forward scored twice and provided an assist in Saturday's 4-0 home rout of Sporting Kansas City, which leaves the Black & Gold with a Western Conference co-leading 33 points.

With his latest brace, Bouanga reached 75 goals for his MLS regular-season career. He is the 39th player in MLS history to reach that mark and just one of four active players to do so.

This was the 16th time Bouanga has scored multiple goals in a regular-season game, and he now has four consecutive seasons with at least 10 regular-season goals.

Further, Bouanga and Son Heung-Min have scored in all three games since LAFC resumed their campaign in mid-July. That dynamic duo has combined for 13g/16a this year.

This is the sixth time Bouanga has been named Player of the Matchday and the second time this season (Matchday 6). His six Player of the Matchday awards are the third-most among active players, behind only Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi (14) and Nashville SC legend Hany Mukhtar (nine).