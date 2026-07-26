Luis Suárez, Inter Miami pay tribute to injured Germán Berterame

Casemiro debuts

Berterame’s injury cast a dark cloud on an otherwise positive night for Miami, who won their sixth straight game to move within two points of Supporters' Shield-leading Nashville SC .

And they did it with new superstar midfielder Casemiro. The Real Madrid legend, who signed with the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions on Wednesday, put in an 89-minute shift in his first official match since representing Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.