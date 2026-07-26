Luis Suárez, Inter Miami pay tribute to injured Germán Berterame

Luis Suárez and Inter Miami CF emotionally rallied around injured teammate Germán Berterame during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at CF Montréal.
A scary scene unfolded at Stade Saputo in the 70th minute, when Berterame fell hard on the pitch after being fouled inside the box. Immediately, players began frantically signalling for medical personnel.
After being treated for several minutes, Berterame was taken off the field in an ambulance.
With the ensuing penalty kick, Suárez converted from the spot and paid tribute to Berterame by raising the Mexican international’s No. 19 jersey.
It was Suárez's (9g/5a) seventh straight game with at least one goal contribution.
Berterame, who was acquired from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey in January for a reported $15 million, has 7g/5a in his debut MLS season.
Casemiro debuts
Berterame’s injury cast a dark cloud on an otherwise positive night for Miami, who won their sixth straight game to move within two points of Supporters' Shield-leading Nashville SC.
And they did it with new superstar midfielder Casemiro. The Real Madrid legend, who signed with the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions on Wednesday, put in an 89-minute shift in his first official match since representing Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Casemiro could make his Miami home debut on Aug. 1 when the Herons host the Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).