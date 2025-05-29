Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez steal the show as Inter Miami return to win column

"The storm stopped and the sun came out."
Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano was in a poetic mood after watching his side cruise to a desperately needed 4-2 win over CF Montréal. Braces from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez propelled their Herons to a commanding victory at home, ending a four-match stretch without a win.
"The team is united," said Mascherano via a translator. "They want to get out of this situation. Everybody is pulling in the same direction."
Messi magic
With Miami in a rare rough patch, who else but Messi would be the one to pull them out? The 2022 World Cup winner scored two of his own either side of setting up former Barcelona teammate Suárez for a goal in an effervescent performance, a timely reminder of the 37-year-old's abiding quality.
"He makes everything look easy. He has accustomed us to that at this stage of his career," shrugged Mascherano. "I always try to focus not just on what he does, but on his desire to play. Because at the end of the day, you see how contagious he is, how competitive he is, and it reflects.
"All of us have to see ourselves in that reflection. That's the player that we have to follow because he shows us the way to be able to compete in a very good way."
With his 2g/1a performance, the legendary Argentine No. 10 also became the first player in Inter Miami history to record 50 goal contributions in regular season play. Since joining the Herons, Messi has scored 29 goals and added 21 assists, doing so in just 37 regular-season games.
Suárez brings his scoring boots
Not to be outdone, Suárez's brace was equally as important. He's had a more frustrating season, scoring just once in the 12 matches heading into Wednesday and clear frustrations at the lack of chances bubbling.
But the Uruguayan talisman made his impact felt from the opening whistle in tonight's contest, returning the favor with an assist for Messi after scoring two goals to bring his season totals to 4g/7a in league play.
"There's no words about Luis. I'm very happy with him," said Mascherano, a former teammate of both Messi and Suárez at Barcelona.
"He is a player that has scored so many goals that has scored so much during his career. And many times that he doesn't have the possibilities or that there's a few games in which he doesn't score, I think for him, it is strange. But after that, there's the other part of Luis, the effort, his desire, that he never tries to give up."
Club World Cup injury concerns?
But it wasn't all roses for Miami. Left back Jordi Alba hobbled off after just 24 minutes with an apparent injury. With Miami set to debut in the FIFA Club World Cup in just over two weeks, it presents a potential concern.
Mascherano was coy about the severity of Alba's injury in the postgame press conference, noting that the club will keep a close eye on the Spaniard over the coming days.
"It was a muscular injury that tomorrow or in the next few days we'll see," said Mascherano. "He wanted to continue and we had to make the decision to change before half time.
"That's all I can say about the injuries at this time."