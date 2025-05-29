Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez steal the show as Inter Miami return to win column

"The team is united," said Mascherano via a translator. "They want to get out of this situation. Everybody is pulling in the same direction."

Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano was in a poetic mood after watching his side cruise to a desperately needed 4-2 win over CF Montréal . Braces from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez propelled their Herons to a commanding victory at home, ending a four-match stretch without a win.

Messi magic

With Miami in a rare rough patch, who else but Messi would be the one to pull them out? The 2022 World Cup winner scored two of his own either side of setting up former Barcelona teammate Suárez for a goal in an effervescent performance, a timely reminder of the 37-year-old's abiding quality.

"He makes everything look easy. He has accustomed us to that at this stage of his career," shrugged Mascherano. "I always try to focus not just on what he does, but on his desire to play. Because at the end of the day, you see how contagious he is, how competitive he is, and it reflects.

"All of us have to see ourselves in that reflection. That's the player that we have to follow because he shows us the way to be able to compete in a very good way."