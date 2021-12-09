Tactical preview of the 26th MLS Cup as Portland Timbers host NYCFC

The Portland Timbers , for the first time in club history, are hosting MLS Cup this coming Saturday (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMas, TUDN). They’ll face a New York City FC team that’s never played in a Cup final of any sort – MLS Cup, US Open Cup, MLS is Back Tournament, whatever.

And yet nothing about this matchup feels particularly surprising. The Timbers spent a good chunk of the year on the struggle bus but, as talented veteran teams often do, they kicked into high gear down the stretch, got a decent seed (West No. 4) and then did their survive-and-advance thing all the way here. NYCFC, meanwhile, are the league’s winningest regular-season team since 2016 and were one of the league’s best teams in 2021 by virtually all the advanced metrics. Then the East’s No. 4 seed finally eliminated the catastrophic postseason errors that had cost them so dearly over the past half-decade.

Both teams are here on merit. Let’s take a look at how it’s gonna play out:

They backed off after that, but still were much more on the front foot than the back foot and controlled more possession basically throughout the game. Then when the chance to play vertically and attack a spread out RSL team presented itself…

But nope! Portland were buzzing from opening kick, playing on the front foot and using their frankly incredible team speed to press the visitors, immediately pinning RSL back and turning it into a 1-0 lead inside of five minutes.

The Timbers have traditionally been much more at home on the counterattack over basically the entirety of their time in MLS, and so I thought – everyone thought, I’d guess – that a counter-attacking Timbers side is what we’d see in the Western Conference Final against a Real Salt Lake team that was not afraid of getting on the ball.

I’m kinda certain of exactly what they’ll do and kinda confused as to exactly how they’ll do it. Let me explain.

Attack it they did.

This all lines up with what the underlying numbers say. As per Second Spectrum Portland are the second-most direct team in the league, behind only the model-breaking Red Bulls, when logging possessions that end with a shot. Their conversion rate in transition is 15.3%, which is third-best in MLS.

So yes, the Timbers are obviously going to try to gash a possession-happy NYCFC side in transition, and they’ve become very good at doing so while not settling for crosses (and the crosses they do hit tend to be super-dangerous back-post crosses for Dairon Asprilla, who’s back for this one). They get multiple runners cooking off the ball any time there’s a chance to do so, and it’s a game plan that works for them.

But so did the pressing, even though they barely do any of that, ever. It really seemed to play to some of their team strengths.

Then there’s another thing to consider: Don’t you want to set the tone at home in a Cup final? There’s a danger in letting anyone – but especially a team as good with the ball as NYCFC – get too comfortable.