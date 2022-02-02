Subzero conditions expected for USMNT vs. Honduras WCQ in Minnesota

At kickoff in St. Paul, the temperature is expected to reach 3 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill that could drop the feels-like temperature into the negative teens.

Dangerously-cold conditions are expected for tonight’s World Cup qualifying match between the US men's national team and Honduras at Minnesota United FC 's Allianz Field (7:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN), according to the National Weather Service.

Arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills has settled in across the region. Wind chills of -25 to -30 are likely through tomorrow morning. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to dress appropriately as frost bite can occur in as little as 10 to 20 minutes. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/HpD2wuqY9h

Head coach Gregg Berhalter has contended that the Allianz Field pitch will be playable, and the USMNT are taking cold-weather precautions.

Though questions regarding player and fan safety have arisen, with frostbite among the main concerns.

The location for this Concacaf Octagonal match, scheduled for Matchday 11 of 14, was originally announced in November. It was a purposeful decision by U.S. Soccer in pursuit of a competitive edge, knowing Honduras would be coming from Central America and unaccustomed to the frigid conditions. It was also designed to reduce travel for the USMNT amid a three-game window.

Things learned at training for cold: infrared warmers above bench. USSF speaking with CONCACAF match commissioner to see if players can wear neck/face gaiters during game. Also discussing ways to keep game balls warm during game. Matt Turner was wearing a QB hand warmer pouch.

USMNT training underway at Allianz Field. Walker Zimmerman is participating, as expected, after he was held out Saturday due to minor injury. Spoke w/ MNUFC asst. groundskeeper Mitch Ronning earlier, he said his crew is quite happy with how surface turned out. pic.twitter.com/RKkpU5dtzr

The cold-weather controversy arrives after the USMNT loss last Sunday's World Cup qualifier at Canada, 2-0, missing the chance to leapfrog Les Rouges into first place in the Octagonal standings. Their previous two matches during this winter window, a 1-0 home win over El Salvador and defeat at Canada, have similarly unfolded as the thermometer drops below freezing – though the Honduras match is expected to reach another level.

As Berhalter and U.S. Soccer seek an advantage over Honduras, Los Catrachos arrive from a 2-0 loss to El Salvador in San Pedro Sula. They’re also the first Concacaf Octagonal team to be eliminated from Qatar 2022 contention, winless through 10 matchdays and losing six straight WCQs (0W-7L-3D record).