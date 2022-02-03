Citing gamesmanship, Gregg Berhalter defends frigid USMNT vs. Honduras conditions

The bone-chilling Minnesota midwinter conditions tested the mettle of the 19,202 spectators in the sellout crowd as well as the players, with US goalkeeper Matt Turner in clear discomfort and Honduran starters Luis Lopez and Romell Quioto reportedly unable to retake the pitch for the second half due to hypothermia.

The air temperature at Allianz Field was a mere 5 degrees Fahrenheit, making Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier vs. Honduras the coldest match in US men’s national team history.

For Gregg Berhalter and his USMNT colleagues, it’s all part of the ruthless race for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, however.

“What I would say is that we provided Honduras and their staff, and the referees, with warm weather gear, we provided them headgear [balaclavas], trying to make it a safe environment for them to play in,” said Berhalter in his postgame press conference, warming from subzero wind chills.

“When we scheduled this game in this location, you have to go by average temperatures, daily average temperature, and it was the best guess. We wanted to minimize travel. We knew we were going to be playing in cold weather in two of the games and we figured to do it in the third game as well instead of switching climates. A cold spell came through and it's something we can't control. But all we can do once that happens is try to mitigate the risk by having warm weather gear and going out there and competing, and we did that.”

His Catrachos counterpart offered a very different perspective.

“It is difficult, very complicated. Soccer is not for suffering like that,” lamented Honduras manager Hernan “Bolillo” Gomez after his already-eliminated team’s 3-0 loss. “I cannot analyze the boys in this type of environment and match climate.

“In this qualifier, the United States does have an important difference, but playing like that doesn't work. It is not a football spectacle, it is not normal. In this situation, I am not able to do an analysis of the players. I'm not able to do it.”

Throughout the leadup to this massive match – which he said wasn’t a must-win, but outstanding US midfielder Luca de la Torre readily described as such – Berhalter maintained that ensuring maximum home-field advantage was the paramount concern and that the cold would not prevent his team from playing at their desired level.