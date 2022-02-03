USMNT player ratings: Acosta, McKennie guide World Cup qualifying freeze-out of Honduras

The US men's national team, behind three set-piece goals, earned a 3-0 win over Honduras on Wednesday evening in World Cup Qualifying at frigid Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Here's how USMNT players fared upon strengthening their hold on second place in the Concacaf Octagonal standings, nearing one of the region's three automatic Qatar 2022 spots.
United States Men's National Team Player Ratings
The biggest problem for the New England Revolution goalkeeper was staying warm. After referee Oshae Nation confiscated his hand warmer to start the match, Turner wasn’t called upon to make a single save.
The FC Dallas product had freedom to get forward, and put in an assured performance in possession. Cannon showed exactly why the USMNT player pool has so much right-back depth.
The Nashville SC stalwart was rarely tested defensively, though was an absolute menace at the other end of the field. Zimmerman iced the game for the Yanks with a cool finish, and was unwittingly credited with an assist on Pulisic’s goal.
Like Zimmerman, it was a relatively chill day at the office for the Atlanta United center back. Robinson's biggest impact came in possession, where he consistently worked the ball forward and linked up well with the midfield trio. He and Zimmerman, two MLSers, strengthen their case as the first-choice pairing with a +14 goal differential in six games (all wins) they've started together.
The Fulham defender wasn’t called on as much in attack as past games, but was a constant danger down the left with reliable service. Robinson was an absolute workhorse during the winter window.
A bright showing for the Heracles midfielder, who finally got a start in a competitive USMNT match. While the final ball didn’t always come off, de la Torre put in a creative and lively display that should earn him more minutes going forward.
The Juventus midfielder put on a clinic in midfield, ripping Honduras apart in the final third with incisive passing. Almost impossible to dispossess, McKennie routinely skated past a trail of frozen defenders. On top of that, he scored the opening goal with an authoritative header.
The Seattle Sounders winger could have been more decisive in the final third, but he gave the US a different look in his return to the starting lineup. Morris stayed wide and stretched the field, constantly making himself available to receive a pass.
It was a quiet night for the newly-signed FC Augsburg striker, who never quite fully found the match. Pepi held the ball up well when he got it, though, and kept the Honduran center backs busy with some clever movement between the posts.
The Lille attacker deserved a goal with a near-perfect curling strike, somehow tipped past the post by Luis Lopez, and was again denied in the second half after a clever give-and-go with McKennie. Weah’s made a strong case to be a routine starter.
Berhalter’s side needed a strong performance here, regardless of how Honduras entered having already been eliminated from Qatar 2022 contention. The US roared to a rare hot start despite the frigid conditions, scoring just their third and fourth first-half goals of the Octagonal. After the disappointment in Hamilton, a resounding win was just what the doctor ordered.
Substitutes
The Chelsea attacker started on the bench but took no time to get involved when he entered in the second half. Pulisic drew a foul with his first touch and scored a goal with his second, lashing home a shot that left the ‘keeper frozen.
Aaronson was a constant nuisance to Honduras' defense during his 15-minute shift. The RB Leipzig attacker came a whistle away from earning a penalty kick and thought he’d bagged an assist until the offside flag cooled off his celebration.
The FC Dallas forward came on in relief of his former teammate but didn’t have time to really get involved.
The Seattle Sounders midfielder was brought on late to see out the result and nearly found his first USMNT goal.