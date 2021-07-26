Struber: New York Red Bulls close to signing a center back

The New York Red Bulls' main need during the Secondary Transfer Window is crystal clear, according to head coach Gerhard Struber.
“We know we have to do something,” he said after their 1-0 loss to D.C. United Sunday. “This is clear.”
It’s all about getting a reinforcement or two at center back after Tom Edwards, who has been a revelation because of his versatility since arriving on loan from Stoke City in late January, left Sunday’s Atlantic Cup showdown at Audi Field with an ankle injury.
“I hope it’s not so bad,” Struber said. “From the mental side, he’s an outstanding, great person and he will fight until the last second, but I think the pain was too much in the ankle. I hope it’s not so bad.”
Edwards joins Aaron Long (achilles), Andres Reyes (hamstring) and Sean Nealis (thigh) as center backs on a lengthy injury list for the Red Bulls.
That’s left the club scrambling for help in this transfer window, which closes August 5, with Struber saying they're close on one or two signings.
“I think we have 10 days time to find the right center back that can help us, but for me, it’s very, very important we find the right one and not that we make a compromise,” Struber said. “I think this is not helpful for me, for the team. We need the right one.”