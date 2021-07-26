Recap: DC United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

In the latest edition of one of MLS' oldest rivalries, DC United picked up a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday at Audi Field. A first half effort from Ola Kamara marked the game's only goal.
With the win, DC a new batch of bragging rights — in addition to picking up the three points, the hosts overtook their rivals in the Eastern Conference standings. Neither side, though, occupy a playoff spot at the moment.
Both teams eased into the match, with the game's first shot coming after 27 minutes. That chance ended up becoming the game's first goal, allowing the hosts to take the lead. Julian Gressel won the ball off of the Red Bulls' Amro Tarek yards from the penalty area, and then made a pass from the right side of the box. Kamara made a run towards the penalty spot and scored from close range.
DC began to pose a more regular threat to the Red Bulls goal but managed few meaningful opportunities. The hosts' best chance to go up 2-0 came when Drew Skundrich's header was saved by Carlos Coronel in the 40th minute. It still marked a stark contrast from the Red Bulls' performance, who ended the first half without a single shot despite dominating in possession.
The Red Bulls rectified that early in the second half, with Dru Yearwood's 48th minute shot from outside the box marking the team's first shot and Cristian Casseres Jr's 54th minute opportunity from close range marking the team's first shot on goal. Still, the teams were goal shy in the second half as they were in the first — Casseres Jr's shot was the only one on target, and Fabio's 89th minute attempt ended a half hour of play without a shot from either team.
Goals
- 27' - DC - Ola Kamara | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: A more clinical first half from DC made all the difference in this match, but it was not a particularly impressive night for either side. Both teams lacked urgency and accuracy going forward — DC ended the game with two shots on goal, while the Red Bulls had only one.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kamara's 27th-minute goal provided one of the match's few highlights, and featured a smart play from Gressel for the assist.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gressel's eagerness for goal led to the game's lone goal on a day neither offense was at its sharpest, and was DC's brightest spark going forward whenever they took the chance.
Next Up
- DC: Saturday, July 31 at FC Cincinnati | 7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | 2021 regular season
- RBNY: Saturday, July 31 vs. New England Revolution | 6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | 2021 regular season