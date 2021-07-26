Recap: DC United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

In the latest edition of one of MLS' oldest rivalries, DC United picked up a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday at Audi Field. A first half effort from Ola Kamara marked the game's only goal.

With the win, DC a new batch of bragging rights — in addition to picking up the three points, the hosts overtook their rivals in the Eastern Conference standings. Neither side, though, occupy a playoff spot at the moment.

Both teams eased into the match, with the game's first shot coming after 27 minutes. That chance ended up becoming the game's first goal, allowing the hosts to take the lead. Julian Gressel won the ball off of the Red Bulls' Amro Tarek yards from the penalty area, and then made a pass from the right side of the box. Kamara made a run towards the penalty spot and scored from close range.

DC began to pose a more regular threat to the Red Bulls goal but managed few meaningful opportunities. The hosts' best chance to go up 2-0 came when Drew Skundrich's header was saved by Carlos Coronel in the 40th minute. It still marked a stark contrast from the Red Bulls' performance, who ended the first half without a single shot despite dominating in possession.