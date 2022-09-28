San Jose Earthquakes legend Shea Salinas announces retirement

“I want to especially thank the San Jose Earthquakes club, fans, community, and my teammates that have supported and encouraged me so well along the way. Lastly, this adventure has only been possible because I get to share it with my amazing wife and family. I am excited to see where God will use me next.”

“I am so grateful for the 15 years I got to play professional soccer. It was 15 more years than I had ever expected. I’m thankful for all of the gifts, opportunities, and people God put in my life to make this happen and to shape me along the way,” said Salinas.

Among all players in MLS history, Salinas ranks 10th in games played (374). He also ranks top-100 in MLS history in assists (53; 43rd) and minutes played (20,623; 83rd).

Salinas, 36, has enjoyed a 15-year MLS career, which includes 13 seasons in San Jose. The winger has also played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the ​​ Philadelphia Union .

After 15 seasons in @MLS , including 13 seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, Shea Salinas has announced his plan to retire from professional soccer following the 2022 season. Thank you for everything, Shea. #SheaForever ⚫️🔵

Salinas originally joined the Earthquakes as a second-round selection in the 2008 MLS SuperDraft from Furman University. He was picked in consecutive Expansion Drafts ahead of the 2010 and 2011 seasons, then returned to San Jose via trade in November 2011 and has remained with the team ever since.

During his time in San Jose, Salinas helped the club win the 2012 Supporters’ Shield and secure additional Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances in 2017 and 2020. Only all-time MLS goals king Chris Wondolowski (14) played for the Earthquakes for more seasons than Salinas (13).

Salinas ranks first in assists (50), second in games played (331) and corner kicks (405), third in games started (182) and minutes played (18,132), seventh in shots (226), and tied for seventh in game-winning goals (5) among all players in Quakes history.

“Few players in Major League Soccer history have made the lasting impact that Shea Salinas has,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “The longevity, durability, and consistency he has displayed over his 15 seasons in MLS is remarkable. Even more important is the positive attitude with which he impacted each and every locker room he was a part of, and the desire he had to give back to our local community. We’re proud that Shea was a member of our club for 13 seasons.”