Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes legend Shea Salinas announces retirement

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Shea Salinas SJ

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retired

Longtime San Jose Earthquakes stalwart Shea Salinas plans to retire from professional soccer after the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday.

Salinas, 36, has enjoyed a 15-year MLS career, which includes 13 seasons in San Jose. The winger has also played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the ​​Philadelphia Union.

Among all players in MLS history, Salinas ranks 10th in games played (374). He also ranks top-100 in MLS history in assists (53; 43rd) and minutes played (20,623; 83rd).

“I am so grateful for the 15 years I got to play professional soccer. It was 15 more years than I had ever expected. I’m thankful for all of the gifts, opportunities, and people God put in my life to make this happen and to shape me along the way,” said Salinas. 

“I want to especially thank the San Jose Earthquakes club, fans, community, and my teammates that have supported and encouraged me so well along the way. Lastly, this adventure has only been possible because I get to share it with my amazing wife and family. I am excited to see where God will use me next.”

Salinas originally joined the Earthquakes as a second-round selection in the 2008 MLS SuperDraft from Furman University. He was picked in consecutive Expansion Drafts ahead of the 2010 and 2011 seasons, then returned to San Jose via trade in November 2011 and has remained with the team ever since.

During his time in San Jose, Salinas helped the club win the 2012 Supporters’ Shield and secure additional Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances in 2017 and 2020. Only all-time MLS goals king Chris Wondolowski (14) played for the Earthquakes for more seasons than Salinas (13).

Salinas ranks first in assists (50), second in games played (331) and corner kicks (405), third in games started (182) and minutes played (18,132), seventh in shots (226), and tied for seventh in game-winning goals (5) among all players in Quakes history.

“Few players in Major League Soccer history have made the lasting impact that Shea Salinas has,” general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. “The longevity, durability, and consistency he has displayed over his 15 seasons in MLS is remarkable. Even more important is the positive attitude with which he impacted each and every locker room he was a part of, and the desire he had to give back to our local community. We’re proud that Shea was a member of our club for 13 seasons.”   

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

San Jose Earthquakes Shea Salinas Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Minnesota United re-sign Emanuel Reynoso to new Designated Player deal
Chicago Fire sign Federico Navarro to long-term contract extension
Alejandro Bedoya signs one-year extension with Philadelphia Union
More News
More News
Major League Soccer announces nominees for 2022 End of Year Awards

Major League Soccer announces nominees for 2022 End of Year Awards
San Jose Earthquakes legend Shea Salinas announces retirement
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes legend Shea Salinas announces retirement
Minnesota United re-sign Emanuel Reynoso to new Designated Player deal
Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United re-sign Emanuel Reynoso to new Designated Player deal
Roster prediction 3.0: Who Canada could bring to Qatar 2022 World Cup

Roster prediction 3.0: Who Canada could bring to Qatar 2022 World Cup
Stock up, stock down: Where the USMNT stands after World Cup prep
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Stock up, stock down: Where the USMNT stands after World Cup prep
USA "not worried" ahead of World Cup despite disappointing tune-up friendlies

USA "not worried" ahead of World Cup despite disappointing tune-up friendlies
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Cincinnati | September 27, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Cincinnati | September 27, 2022
RED CARD: Kelyn Rowe, Seattle Sounders - 69th minute
0:27

RED CARD: Kelyn Rowe, Seattle Sounders - 69th minute
WATCH: Fredy Montero golazo brings Sounders back to life
1:01

WATCH: Fredy Montero golazo brings Sounders back to life
GOAL: Brenner, FC Cincinnati - 24th minute
0:51

GOAL: Brenner, FC Cincinnati - 24th minute
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election