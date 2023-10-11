Matchday

Argentina vs. Paraguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

23MLS_Friendlies_ARGvPAR
MLSsoccer staff

Lionel Messi's return from injury couldn't prevent Inter Miami CF from missing out on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, but very well could provide a massive boost for Argentina as FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers continue in South America this week.

How to watch and stream

  • English: FuboTV
  • Spanish: Telemundo

When

  • Thursday, Oct. 12 | 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

Where

  • Estadio Monumental | Buenos Aires, Argentina

Messi's status is far from certain, as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner played a mere 35 minutes off the bench in Saturday night's 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati – his first appearance in four games. The superstar No. 10 had been day-to-day up till that point due to lingering muscle fatigue caused by scar tissue from a previous injury.

Even without their talisman, Argentina boast plenty of firepower in the form of Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) and Paulo Dybala (Roma) – not to mention fellow MLS players Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) and Facundo Farías (Miami).

Argentina logo
Argentina

The defending World Cup champions are co-leaders of Conmebol qualifiers (along with Brazil) with a perfect 2W-0L-0D record. Their opening result, a 1-0 decision at home over Ecuador last month, came courtesy of a late Messi free-kick golazo.

Miami's superstar No. 10 missed the subsequent match (3-0 victory at Bolivia) as his injury problems began to flare up. He recovered in time to be included in head coach Lionel Scaloni's latest squad, along with Herons' teammate and summer U22 Initiative signing Farías, who earns a first-ever senior call-up.

Atlanta midfielder Almada, a member of the historic side that helped La Albiceleste win their third World Cup title at Qatar 2022, also got the nod from Scaloni despite not being included in Argentina's previous two matchday squads.

Paraguay logo
Paraguay

With new head coach Daniel Garnero at the helm, Paraguay are in search of their first win in Conmebol qualifiers after a 0W-1L-1D performance during the opening two matches cost Columbus Crew legend and former LA Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto his job.

La Albirroja, who last made the World Cup in 2010, will be missing Miami U22 Initiative midfielder Diego Gómez, who suffered a thigh injury while on national team duty last month.

Led by Newcastle United star and Atlanta United icon Miguel Almirón, Paraguay will also have New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and midfielders Braian Ojeda (Real Salt Lake) and Gastón Giménez (Chicago Fire FC) to choose from as they look to pull off a massive surprise victory at Argentina.

While unlikely, it's been done before – specifically a 1-0 result in October 2016 as part of qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday

Related Stories

Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday
Japan vs. Canada: How to watch, stream & preview of international friendly
USA vs. Germany: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly
More News
More News
Charlotte FC unveil Atrium Health Performance Park

Charlotte FC unveil Atrium Health Performance Park
Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday
Japan vs. Canada: How to watch, stream & preview of international friendly

Japan vs. Canada: How to watch, stream & preview of international friendly
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS Cup frontrunners are most likely to slip up?  
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS Cup frontrunners are most likely to slip up?  
USA vs. Germany: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly

USA vs. Germany: How to watch & stream, preview of international friendly
Argentina vs. Paraguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Argentina vs. Paraguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
More News
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 37: Ashley Westwood
0:18

Goal of the Matchday 37: Ashley Westwood
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 37!
1:38

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 37!
Disciplinary Committee: 10.08.23 RSL-SKC SKC Mass Confrontation 2min
0:37

Disciplinary Committee: 10.08.23 RSL-SKC SKC Mass Confrontation 2min
Player of the Matchday 37: Teemu Pukki
0:37

Player of the Matchday 37: Teemu Pukki
More Video