Argentina vs. Paraguay: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi's return from injury couldn't prevent Inter Miami CF from missing out on the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, but very well could provide a massive boost for Argentina as FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers continue in South America this week.
How to watch and stream
- English: FuboTV
- Spanish: Telemundo
When
- Thursday, Oct. 12 | 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Monumental | Buenos Aires, Argentina
Messi's status is far from certain, as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner played a mere 35 minutes off the bench in Saturday night's 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati – his first appearance in four games. The superstar No. 10 had been day-to-day up till that point due to lingering muscle fatigue caused by scar tissue from a previous injury.
Even without their talisman, Argentina boast plenty of firepower in the form of Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) and Paulo Dybala (Roma) – not to mention fellow MLS players Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) and Facundo Farías (Miami).
The defending World Cup champions are co-leaders of Conmebol qualifiers (along with Brazil) with a perfect 2W-0L-0D record. Their opening result, a 1-0 decision at home over Ecuador last month, came courtesy of a late Messi free-kick golazo.
Miami's superstar No. 10 missed the subsequent match (3-0 victory at Bolivia) as his injury problems began to flare up. He recovered in time to be included in head coach Lionel Scaloni's latest squad, along with Herons' teammate and summer U22 Initiative signing Farías, who earns a first-ever senior call-up.
Atlanta midfielder Almada, a member of the historic side that helped La Albiceleste win their third World Cup title at Qatar 2022, also got the nod from Scaloni despite not being included in Argentina's previous two matchday squads.
With new head coach Daniel Garnero at the helm, Paraguay are in search of their first win in Conmebol qualifiers after a 0W-1L-1D performance during the opening two matches cost Columbus Crew legend and former LA Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto his job.
La Albirroja, who last made the World Cup in 2010, will be missing Miami U22 Initiative midfielder Diego Gómez, who suffered a thigh injury while on national team duty last month.
Led by Newcastle United star and Atlanta United icon Miguel Almirón, Paraguay will also have New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and midfielders Braian Ojeda (Real Salt Lake) and Gastón Giménez (Chicago Fire FC) to choose from as they look to pull off a massive surprise victory at Argentina.
While unlikely, it's been done before – specifically a 1-0 result in October 2016 as part of qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.