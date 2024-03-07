A chess match between Wilfried Nancy and Ben Olsen came down to the final move.

Houston Dynamo FC and the Columbus Crew were heading for a stalemate in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 showdown, but the persistence of the reigning MLS Cup champs prevailed, with a stoppage-time goal delivering the 1-0 win.

Houston were hanging on in the second half and trying to see out the result, but the Crew continued pressing and eventually snuck one past Steve Clark in the 96th minute. The winner came after Alexandru Matan wriggled into the box and sent a ball across the goalmouth that deflected off the Dynamo's Coco Carrasquilla and into the net.

Columbus had their chances early and often as Diego Rossi forced a massive save on a ball heading for goal in the 16th minute. Soon after, Jacen Russell-Rowe blasted a shot off the post.

But the Crew's best chance, prior to the winner, came in the 37th minute, when Clark came way off his line to challenge a play and whiffed. Marino Hinestroza was left with a wide-open net but failed to hit the target.

The Dynamo had opportunities of their own, as Carrasquilla created danger on multiple occasions, specifically in the 42nd minute, when he set up Griffin Dorsey for a perfect 1-v-1 against Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, who blocked the shot.

Adding to the drama was a pair of disallowed goals: one from Houston's Ethan Bartlow and the other from Columbus' Christian Ramirez. Both were deemed offside after Video Review.