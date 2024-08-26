Stock Up, Stock Down: FC Dallas show life, Nashville SC fading

But first, let's talk about the Leagues Cup final. Columbus and LAFC , two of the best teams MLS has to offer, met in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023. Columbus, led by superstar Cucho Hernández , brought home another trophy, winning 3-1 . It was a spectacular performance, with Cucho earning player of the tournament honors. He’s been amazing again this season.

Both LAFC and Columbus are still in the hunt for the Supporters’ Shield, and I wouldn't be mad to see these two meet again in MLS Cup come December. LAFC also have to regroup mentally and physically to be ready for a US Open Cup semifinal at Seattle on Wednesday (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).