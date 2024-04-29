Stock Up, Stock Down: Denis Bouanga heats up, Seattle are beating themselves

Remember when we all thought Seattle would be contending for the West crown? Well, after one win in nine games, I think it's officially time to be worried about this team.

Here's the main reason: Seattle are making awful mistakes at the back and being punished for it. That was something we never said about the Sounders in the past five years. They were the team that never shot themselves in the foot. Now it seems to be happening weekly – just in their last two games, the Sounders have seen three players sent off. In Saturday's 2-1 loss at D.C. United, it was goalkeeper Stefan Frei seeing red.