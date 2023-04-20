Star watch: Which top names in MLS are living up to the hype? 

Yeah, yeah, we all love underdogs. From the unheralded role players who make a team tick to the slept-on prospects that burst onto the scene, cheering on proverbial Davids is one of sports’ great joys.

But are the purported stars of the 2023 MLS season delivering? Let’s take a look at a mixed list of established Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidates, past MVP winners, big-name signings and young USMNTers to see how they’re faring.

It’s also Gareth Bale casually subbing into MLS Cup 2022, barely getting any touches and then, in the 128th minute, dunking over 6-foot-6 Jack Elliott with a powerful header to send the game to PKs.

But what we probably love more than that, if we’re being honest, is stars. The players who get the most hype, wear that burden like a crown and deliver the goods. It’s the Jordan crossover to pull-up jumper , the Woods chip shot that hangs on the edge of the cup for dramatic effect before dropping in, and the Messi PKs that coolly wrong-foot the goalkeeper no matter how high the stakes.

NOTE: There are a number of high-profile players who could've been in the "exceeded expectations" tier – Jordan Morris , Dénis Bouanga , João Klauss and Eduard Löwen , to name a few. However, none of them carried the burden of having either world-renowned names, serious USMNT/transfer interest, or legit MVP expectations (or histories in the case of Josef Martínez ) to live up to. Therefore, they just miss out on this list.

But it hasn’t just been two great games for Atlanta United 's star. He’s got 4g/5a in six matches, finding his way onto the score sheet in every game he’s played but one. So far this season, he’s been completely unplayable.

We’re talking two AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday wins, two Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire selections, two Team of the Matchday presented by Audi spots and, of course, one Player of the Month award.

But occasionally it happens, and when it does, it’s rad. Enter Thiago Alamada , the 21-year-old wunderkind, who, following a 2022 World Cup win with Argentina , has experienced an absolutely bonkers start to the 2023 season.

It’s hard for star players to exceed expectations because, by definition, expectations are already sky-high. The added scrutiny is just the price they pay for fame and fortune.

Herrera’s been at the heart of everything for the Dynamo and, according to TruMedia, is averaging (per 90) the most touches on the team (nearly 50% more than the next-highest player!), the highest passing percentage, third-highest chance creation rate, third most tackles, second most recoveries… you get the idea. For a team that's aggressively changed their style to become more ball-dominant under new head coach Ben Olsen, the two-way Mexican star's ability to boss the midfield has been crucial.

There are players lower on this list who are arguably having better seasons, but the key metric here is expectations. By virtue of having a pretty tough 2022 season, the former LaLiga champion’s 2023 campaign is looking very solid. Houston Dynamo FC were predicted to finish bottom two in the Western Conference by nine out of 13 MLS pundits , and instead, largely thanks to Héctor Herrera , they’re sitting seventh with a game in hand.

Dallas have been more direct this year, and Ferreira is still feasting. Most recently, he’s made quick-burst runs in the box to finish off wide crosses. The ability to switch styles will do wonders for his profile as both a national team staple and a potential transfer target.

But it’s not the end product that’s particularly notable for the USMNT forward who started against the Netherlands at last year’s World Cup; it’s the way he’s achieved the end product. Last year, FC Dallas were often methodical in their buildup, and Ferreira’s technical ability allowed him to float between the lines, help dictate possession and then show up at the ideal time to finish long-sweeping moves.

Jesús Ferreira is very quietly having another great season, following up on last year’s 18g/6a campaign – good enough to earn Best XI presented by Continental honors – with five goals through eight matches in 2023.

Nashville’s sputtering attack may not be Mukhtar’s fault, but until it’s back on track, the German attacker may continue to find himself on the outside of MVP talk this year.

And speaking of that offense, the Coyotes have sometimes been a tough watch in 2023, once again struggling to create chances that don’t spring from Mukhtar’s foot in one way or another. Their 0.9 expected goals per game in 2023 are 28th in the league.

But where Herrera’s lackluster 2022 helps bolster his “meeting expectations” case for the year, Mukhtar’s scintillating 2022 campaign (MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi recognition) puts him behind the 8-ball. It’s almost impossible for him to match last year’s 23g/11a output that accounted for 65.4% of Nashville 's 52 total goals.

It’s maybe harsh for Hany Mukhtar to not make the above category; 3g/2a in 2023 is not a bad haul, particularly considering he couldn’t start the first two matches of the season due to a lingering preseason hip injury.

“Approaching expectations” may feel generous for a playmaker with no goal contributions on the season and who's built up his own MVP case, but anybody who watched last Sunday’s El Trafico knows Riqui Puig has at least, at times, played some very good soccer. The former Barcelona man was everywhere in that match, in one moment blasting a long-range effort off the post and, in another, slipping Chicharito in on goal with an absurd line-splitting pass.

On the one hand, Puig’s value has always come more from his build-up play than his end product, playing more as a center mid in his Barcelona days than an out-an-out No. 10 – and that ability has at least helped the Galaxy earn the seventh-best xG per match mark in the league this year. On the other, he racked up 3g/5a in 10 matches last season, and the Galaxy could sure use that type of output right about now.