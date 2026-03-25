St. Louis CITY's Marcel Hartel wins Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY SC's Marcel Hartel has earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 5, securing 66.7% of the fan vote.
After winning the ball back 35 yards out from goal, Hartel wasted no time smashing a long-range volley over a retreating Matt Turner to cement himself as an early Goal of the Year nominee in a 3-1 victory over the New England Revolution.
2nd place, Cristian Espinoza (22.8%): Nashville's marquee offseason addition caught out Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau with a nearpost shot disguised as a cross in the Coyotes 5-0 rout of Orlando City.
3rd place, Beau Leroux (5.6%): The 22-year-old breakout star won the ball back at the top of Vancouver's box before sending a laser past a frozen Yohei Takaoka into the top corner to secure the San Jose Earthquakes' 1-0 triumph at BC Place.
4th place, Nicolás Fernández Mercau (4.9%): The 26-year-old striker left Dayne St. Clair no chance as he kissed the underside of the crossbar with a pinpoint free kick in NYCFC's 3-2 loss to Inter Miami CF.
See all of the nominees here.