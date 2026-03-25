St. Louis CITY's Marcel Hartel wins Goal of the Matchday

St. Louis CITY SC 's Marcel Hartel has earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 5, securing 66.7% of the fan vote.

After winning the ball back 35 yards out from goal, Hartel wasted no time smashing a long-range volley over a retreating Matt Turner to cement himself as an early Goal of the Year nominee in a 3-1 victory over the New England Revolution.