Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

For the third time this season, Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi has earned AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors.
The GOAT took a quick touch before depositing a sublime left-footed finish in the Florida Derby against Orlando City, earning him 42.6% of the Matchday 11 fan vote.
2nd place, Martín Ojeda (27.9%): Orlando's Argentine star spearheaded a stunning 4-3 comeback win vs. Inter Miami with a blast from just outside the box, his first of three goals.
3rd place, Lawrence Ennali (24.3%): The speedy forward unleashed a long-range screamer for Houston Dynamo FC in a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids.
4th place, Denis Bouanga (5.3%): LAFC's talisman's tight-angled finish sparked a 2-2 comeback draw at San Diego FC.
See all of the nominees here.