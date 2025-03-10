St. Louis CITY SC: Roman Bürki named Player of the Matchday

The 34-year-old former Switzerland international is the third goalkeeper since 2022 to be named MLS Player of the Matchday, joining Aljaž Ivačič (Matchday 19, 2024) and Dayne St. Clair (Matchday 3, 2022). He's also the second player in CITY history to earn the honor, after João Klauss (Matchday 35 of 2023).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.