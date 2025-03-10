St. Louis CITY SC: Roman Bürki named Player of the Matchday

Roman Bürki's lights-out performance for St. Louis CITY SC earned the veteran goalkeeper MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 3.
Bürki made eight saves and registered his third clean sheet in as many games as St. Louis earned a statement 3-0 win at reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy during Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
With the result, CITY improved to 1W-0L-2D (seven points) while becoming just the fifth team of the past decade – and 11th in MLS history – to not concede a goal in the opening three games of a season.
Bürki, whose eight saves are tied for second-most in a single MLS game this season and tied for third-most in his career, has produced a shutout in approximately 26.5 percent of his regular-season appearances since joining St. Louis ahead of their inaugural 2023 campaign.
The 34-year-old former Switzerland international is the third goalkeeper since 2022 to be named MLS Player of the Matchday, joining Aljaž Ivačič (Matchday 19, 2024) and Dayne St. Clair (Matchday 3, 2022). He's also the second player in CITY history to earn the honor, after João Klauss (Matchday 35 of 2023).
Bürki and St. Louis return home on Saturday for a Matchday 4 clash against Western Conference rivals Seattle Sounders FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.