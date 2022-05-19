Sporting KC "show grit and character" as Daniel Salloi stalls slump

Salloi’s first goal came in the 24th minute, weaving through several Rapids defenders before beating goalkeeper William Yarbrough near post. He doubled his total in the 50th minute when he collected Kortne Ford ’s crossfield switch and tucked a right-footed shot to the far post, giving him 43 all-competition goals for SKC – tying now- LA Galaxy president Chris Klein for sixth-most in club history.

There’s a sour feeling accompanying Salloi’s star showing, though, as he was red-carded in the 99th minute for kicking out at Colorado midfielder Nicolas Mezquida . There were four dismissals in second-half stoppage time of the heated affair, and now Salloi will miss their Sunday visit to the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

“He's been playing well all season, he just hasn't had the breaks in the games and I think at times we haven't been able to find him on some of the movements he makes off the ball,” Vermes said. “He's got the ability, as he's shown tonight to do an individual solo and score on the first one. The second one was a little bit more opportunistic, but you have still got to finish it. Great two goals by him. It was important.”