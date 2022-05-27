Disciplinary Committee Decision

Daniel Salloi, Lucas Esteves suspended following Rapids-Sporting KC match

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Following Week 12 of the 2022 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines and suspensions stemming from Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids at Children’s Mercy Park.

Salloi, Esteves suspended & fined

In addition to their respective red cards, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended both Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi and Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Esteves for one additional match (two matches total) and fined each player an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 96th minute of their match on May 18.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.

Salloi served the first game of his suspension on May 22 during Sporting’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes. He will serve the additional match suspension during Sporting’s match on May 28 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Esteves served the first game of his suspension on May 22 during the Rapids’ match against Seattle Sounders FC. He will serve the additional match suspension during the Rapids’ match on May 28 against Nashville SC.

Fontas failure to leave field in timely/orderly manner

Following a red card offense, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontas guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 96th minute of Kansas City’s match against the Colorado Rapids on May 18.

Fontas has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Rapids enter field of play during confrontational incident

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser, midfielder Bryan Acosta, goalkeeper Clint Irwin, midfielder Jack Price and defender Gustavo Vallecilla guilty of entering the field of play during a confrontational incident in the 96th minute of Colorado’s match against Sporting Kansas City on May 18.

All individuals have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.

Disciplinary Committee Decision Sporting Kansas City Colorado Rapids Daniel Salloi Lucas Esteves Souza

Related Stories

Orlando City SC players fined after Week 13 match at Austin FC
Houston Dynamo denied appeal of Adam Lundqvist red card
Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee after Week 9
More News
More News
MLS players and coaches react to Uvalde tragedy: "We need to come together"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

MLS players and coaches react to Uvalde tragedy: "We need to come together"
Daniel Salloi, Lucas Esteves suspended following Rapids-Sporting KC match
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Daniel Salloi, Lucas Esteves suspended following Rapids-Sporting KC match
Orlando City SC players fined after Week 13 match at Austin FC
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando City SC players fined after Week 13 match at Austin FC
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Charlotte FC "want another step" from visit to Seattle Sounders

Charlotte FC "want another step" from visit to Seattle Sounders
USMNT and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta talks on Japanese roots and community

USMNT and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta talks on Japanese roots and community
More News
Video
Video
Top storylines heading into MLS Week 14 action!
1:31

Top storylines heading into MLS Week 14 action!
Should Djordje Mihailovic move to Europe?
15:04

Should Djordje Mihailovic move to Europe?
CF Montréal unveil new logo to be used starting in 2023
0:54

CF Montréal unveil new logo to be used starting in 2023
CUPSET! Celebrating U.S. Open Cup madness
1:22:23

CUPSET! Celebrating U.S. Open Cup madness
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10