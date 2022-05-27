Daniel Salloi, Lucas Esteves suspended following Rapids-Sporting KC match

Following Week 12 of the 2022 season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines and suspensions stemming from Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids at Children’s Mercy Park.
Salloi, Esteves suspended & fined
In addition to their respective red cards, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended both Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi and Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Esteves for one additional match (two matches total) and fined each player an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 96th minute of their match on May 18.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Salloi served the first game of his suspension on May 22 during Sporting’s match against the San Jose Earthquakes. He will serve the additional match suspension during Sporting’s match on May 28 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Esteves served the first game of his suspension on May 22 during the Rapids’ match against Seattle Sounders FC. He will serve the additional match suspension during the Rapids’ match on May 28 against Nashville SC.
Fontas failure to leave field in timely/orderly manner
Following a red card offense, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontas guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 96th minute of Kansas City’s match against the Colorado Rapids on May 18.
Fontas has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Rapids enter field of play during confrontational incident
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Colorado Rapids head coach Robin Fraser, midfielder Bryan Acosta, goalkeeper Clint Irwin, midfielder Jack Price and defender Gustavo Vallecilla guilty of entering the field of play during a confrontational incident in the 96th minute of Colorado’s match against Sporting Kansas City on May 18.
All individuals have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.