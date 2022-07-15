SKC's Kortne Ford suspended 10 games for use of performance-enhancing drug

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford has been suspended for 10 MLS league games and fined 20 percent of his annual salary for violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Policy, the league announced Friday.

Ford tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The 10-game suspension is effective as of July 13, 2022. During the term of the suspension, he also may not participate in exhibition games and scrimmages, or tournaments, including Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games. Sporting KC are in this year’s semifinal round.

Ford will be eligible to return for Sporting KC beginning with their Sept. 13 game against D.C. United.

The 26-year-old center back has made 12 appearances (nine starts) this year after joining as a free agent. He previously played for the Colorado Rapids after beginning his professional career in 2017.

