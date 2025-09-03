Sporting Kansas City vs. Austin FC: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

It’s been a long, frustrating season of change for Sporting KC , one that’s seen them below the playoff line all year and now simply playing spoiler down the stretch. They did a good job of that last week with a thrilling 4-2 win over Colorado . This week’s matchup? A battle with suddenly high-scoring Austin FC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

And now they’ve just about punched their postseason ticket, which would mark just the second playoff appearance in club history. A win wouldn’t clinch it mathematically, but they’d be right on the precipice.

La Verde’s figured things out in the attack over the past two months – or so it seems anyway, with multiple goals scored in five of their last six outings. They’ve exhibited a level of attacking output that had eluded them for basically the entire season up to that point.

Is it going to happen? I don’t think so. But another week of wondering “is it going to happen?” means another week of keeping the vibes high and another week of renewing the overall club culture, and that’s a significant, long-term victory.

And there’s also been enough wins to keep them mathematically alive, to the point that if they get all three points in this one, they’re just five below the line with five games to go.

It hasn’t all been smooth – by the underlying numbers, Sporting are the worst team in the league – but there’s been a… lightness, I guess? A freedom, maybe?... Anyway, there’s been a lightness or a freedom to how Sporting have played over the course of this season, and a real joy to it at times. Last week being a great example.

Interim head coach Kerry Zavagnan has had a massive task in replacing the man he’d assisted for nearly 600 games, Peter Vermes. He’s come in and done what he could to shake things up, giving more chances to the likes of 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick Jansen Miller and homegrown d-mid Jacob Bartlett , and has now given multiple starts to 17-year-old center back Ian James as well.

Again: they can not officially, mathematically clinch a playoff spot with a win. But c’mon. Three points in this one, and they’re in.

As it stands, Austin are seventh in the West on 38 points. Win this and they climb a spot to sixth, but more importantly, they push the gap between themselves and 10th-place Houston to nine points, which, frankly, could be insurmountable for the Dynamo.

So now it’s about refining their attacking edge while getting the midfield and defensive mix – still some open personnel questions there, especially this weekend – correct. And also, quite obviously, it’s about collecting points.

This is a fanbase that really wants to see attractive, winning soccer, and it’s been a long journey to get to “attractive, winning soccer,” but honestly… well, I still don’t think they’re there yet. But they’ve made real strides! Head coach Nico Estévez had a lot of work to do piecing a largely new roster together, and it feels like it’s all sort of mostly flowing in the same direction. Finally.

It’s been open, attacking soccer under Zavagnin and they have been committed to that, no matter the game state. You can crack them open for sure, but you have to be precise. Because if you’re not…

Even the best teams on the continent have struggled – at times – against that Sporting attack this year.

They don’t directly press you into turnovers as often as they used to, nor do they get on the ball and keep it like they used to. It’s more of an attacking principle of opportunism, with the idea being that whenever the opposing defense gets slightly unbalanced, you do not give them a chance to rebalance. You exploit that. You attack, downhill at pace.

While that principle doesn’t change, there’s been more flexibility in the formation for the first time in more than 15 years. Lately, it’s been a 4-2-3-1, though just as often it’s a pure 4-4-2.

None of it has really fixed the defensive issues – this team does not play compact through the midfield, and they’re often slow to get pressure to the ball. That means the entire backline has had to do a lot of chasing and win a lot of 1v1s in spots where you don’t want your CBs to have to be winning 1v1s.