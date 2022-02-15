Sporting Kansas City sign striker Nikola Vujnovic on loan from Serbian club

Vujnovic joins Sporting on the heels of a career season at Vozdovac, where he tallied 10 goals and an assist during the 2021-22 campaign in Serbia's top division. He was previously at Villareal for several years, though didn’t feature for the Spanish La Liga side’s first team. In between, he shined during the 2019-20 campaign with FK Podgorica in the top-flight Montenegrin First League.