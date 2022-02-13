Sources: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jamiro Monteiro from Philadelphia Union in trade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SJ receive: Jamiro Monteiro
- PHI receive: Up to $450k GAM, international roster spot
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired midfielder Jamiro Monteiro from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money, an international roster spot and $200k GAM in performance-based incentives, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.
Monteiro will be a Designated Player in San Jose, giving the Western Conference club three DPs alongside midfielder Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez and winger Cristian Espinoza. The move opens a DP spot for the Union, with offseason acquisitions Mikael Uhre (transfer from Brøndby) and Julian Carranza (loan from Inter Miami CF) – both strikers – their remaining two DPs.
Monteiro, 28, was with the Union for three years, originally arriving on loan in 2019 from FC Metz in France before Philadelphia made the move permanent in 2020 for a then-club record $2 million. The Cape Verde international notched nine goals and 21 assists across 75 regular-season appearances as Philadelphia won the 2020 Supporters' Shield and made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs all three years.
The midfielder nearly left in the summer and was removed from the first team as a transfer was explored, but no deal materialized and Monteiro re-joined head coach Jim Curtin's squad. Monteiro wanted a new, long-term contract, but Philadelphia weren’t interested in such a deal.
Homegrown midfielders Paxten Aaronson, Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan now stand to have more opportunities for playing time in Philadelphia, as does US youth international Leon Flach, who was acquired from FC St. Pauli last year.
Monteiro joins San Jose as their latest intra-MLS addition since general manager Chris Leitch initially took over as interim GM last July upon Jesse Fioranelli's departure. They have acquired striker Jeremy Ebobisse (trade with Portland Timbers), midfielder Jan Gregus (Re-Entry Draft), defender Francisco Calvo (free agency) and more during the last two transfer windows.
Monteiro can play alongside Chofis, either both centrally or with Chofis on the wing, but Monteiro also gives San Jose insurance for the future. Chofis is only on loan from Liga MX's Chivas through June 2022, though the Quakes hold an option to extend the loan or trigger a purchase option.
This is Philadelphia's second outgoing trade of the offseason after they sent striker Kacper Przybylko to Chicago Fire FC for $1.15 million GAM in late January.
San Jose, led by head coach Matias Almeyda, missed the playoffs a year ago. Philadelphia reached the Eastern Conference Final.