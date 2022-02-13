Sources: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jamiro Monteiro from Philadelphia Union in trade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SJ receive: Jamiro Monteiro

PHI receive: Up to $450k GAM, international roster spot

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired midfielder Jamiro Monteiro from the Philadelphia Union in exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money, an international roster spot and $200k GAM in performance-based incentives, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Monteiro will be a Designated Player in San Jose, giving the Western Conference club three DPs alongside midfielder Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez and winger Cristian Espinoza. The move opens a DP spot for the Union, with offseason acquisitions Mikael Uhre (transfer from Brøndby) and Julian Carranza (loan from Inter Miami CF) – both strikers – their remaining two DPs.

Monteiro, 28, was with the Union for three years, originally arriving on loan in 2019 from FC Metz in France before Philadelphia made the move permanent in 2020 for a then-club record $2 million. The Cape Verde international notched nine goals and 21 assists across 75 regular-season appearances as Philadelphia won the 2020 Supporters' Shield and made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs all three years.