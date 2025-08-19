New York Red Bulls sign Costa Rican forward Andy Rojas

The New York Red Bulls have acquired forward Andy Rojas from Costa Rican top-flight side C.S. Herediano, the club announced Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Costa Rican international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He was previously on loan from Herediano.

Rojas has made one appearance for RBNY, debuting in a 2025 Leagues Cup match earlier this month. In MLS NEXT Pro, he's tallied 2g/1a in 15 matches with New York Red Bulls II.

"Andy is a skillful offensive player that we are looking forward to having with our first team," said sporting director Julian de Guzman.