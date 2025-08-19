New York Red Bulls sign Costa Rican forward Andy Rojas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New York Red Bulls have acquired forward Andy Rojas from Costa Rican top-flight side C.S. Herediano, the club announced Tuesday.
The 19-year-old Costa Rican international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He was previously on loan from Herediano.
Rojas has made one appearance for RBNY, debuting in a 2025 Leagues Cup match earlier this month. In MLS NEXT Pro, he's tallied 2g/1a in 15 matches with New York Red Bulls II.
"Andy is a skillful offensive player that we are looking forward to having with our first team," said sporting director Julian de Guzman.
"He showed very well in our Leagues Cup match against FC Juárez and also in his time with New York Red Bulls II, and we are excited to see him on the pitch at Sports Illustrated Stadium."
Before joining New York, Rojas produced 15g/6a in 85 appearances with Herediano.
Internationally, Rojas has one goal in 13 appearances for Costa Rica. He featured at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.
"Andy has shown good development in our trainings and with New York Red Bulls II," said head coach Sandro Schwarz. "We are happy to add him to our roster and to continue to give him opportunities to show his talent."
