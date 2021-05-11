Official: Philadelphia Union sign Daniel Gazdag from Honved

“We are excited to welcome Daniel to the Philadelphia Union," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. "He is a versatile player who can play multiple positions in the midfield as well as at striker and has the ability to make an immediate impact. His aggressive style of play has made him a top finisher in the Hungarian league and a good fit for our system.”

Gazdag, 25, was among the best players in Hungary's top division, where he had 13 goals and six assists in 30 appearances this year. He was the driving force behind the club avoiding relegation. He has 31 goals and 32 assists in 212 appearances with Honved, his boyhood club. Gazdag also has six caps with the national team.

The Philadelphia Union have signed attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag from Hungarian side Honved, the club announced Tuesday. Gazdag has signed a two year contract with options for further seasons.

The No. 10 will bolster Jim Curtin's attacking options after Brenden Aaronson's departure this winter. Anthony Fontana and Jamiro Monteiro have deputized the position so far this season, though as Tanner notes, Gazdag can play across multiple positions.

There is no firm expectation on when Gazdag will be able to debut for Philly, given delays in the visa process and travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also expected to be on Hungary's roster at this summer's UEFA European Championship, when they play Group F games against France, Germany and Portugal starting June 15. The Union have four more games before Gazdag would likely depart for international duty.