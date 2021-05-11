Transfer Tracker

Official: Philadelphia Union sign Daniel Gazdag from Honved

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Daniel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union have signed attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag from Hungarian side Honved, the club announced Tuesday. Gazdag has signed a two year contract with options for further seasons.

MLSsoccer.com first reported the deal was done on Monday.

Gazdag, 25, was among the best players in Hungary's top division, where he had 13 goals and six assists in 30 appearances this year. He was the driving force behind the club avoiding relegation. He has 31 goals and 32 assists in 212 appearances with Honved, his boyhood club. Gazdag also has six caps with the national team.

“We are excited to welcome Daniel to the Philadelphia Union," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a club statement. "He is a versatile player who can play multiple positions in the midfield as well as at striker and has the ability to make an immediate impact. His aggressive style of play has made him a top finisher in the Hungarian league and a good fit for our system.”

The No. 10 will bolster Jim Curtin's attacking options after Brenden Aaronson's departure this winter. Anthony Fontana and Jamiro Monteiro have deputized the position so far this season, though as Tanner notes, Gazdag can play across multiple positions.

There is no firm expectation on when Gazdag will be able to debut for Philly, given delays in the visa process and travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also expected to be on Hungary's roster at this summer's UEFA European Championship, when they play Group F games against France, Germany and Portugal starting June 15. The Union have four more games before Gazdag would likely depart for international duty.

The Union have advanced to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League while picking up four points over their first four MLS games. The reigning Supporters' Shield winners are expected to be near the top of the Eastern Conference yet again in 2021.

Transfer Tracker Philadelphia Union

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: LA Galaxy chasing another player from France
Sources: Philadelphia Union sign Hungary international Daniel Gazdag
Report: Geoff Cameron close to signing with FC Cincinnati

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Report: LA Galaxy chasing another player from France
Transfer Tracker

Report: LA Galaxy chasing another player from France
Matt Besler gave hand-written letter to SKC fans during emotional return

Matt Besler gave hand-written letter to SKC fans during emotional return
Top 5 young-player performances in Week 4
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top 5 young-player performances in Week 4
Power Rankings: NYCFC, Red Bulls surpassing expectations after Week 4
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: NYCFC, Red Bulls surpassing expectations after Week 4
MLS projected lineups - Week 5

MLS projected lineups - Week 5
The Wondo Chronicles: Analyzing every brilliant step Quakes striker took against RSL
Voices: Joseph Lowery

The Wondo Chronicles: Analyzing every brilliant step Quakes striker took against RSL
More News
Video
Video
Who is a better team right now: Miami or Atlanta?
7:54

Who is a better team right now: Miami or Atlanta?
Why Chris Wondolowski is the GOAT of MLS
1:20:07

Why Chris Wondolowski is the GOAT of MLS
SHUT IT DOWN | Check out the best saves from Week 4 
1:17
What A Save

SHUT IT DOWN | Check out the best saves from Week 4 
MLS Review Show - Week 4
25:57

MLS Review Show - Week 4
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.