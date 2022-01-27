Report: DC United pursuing Brad Smith in trade with Seattle Sounders

For Seattle, allocation money would help alleviate any salary cap pressures as their 2022 squad prepares for another title push.

The move would help fill a positional need for D.C. United, should the anticipated $7 million-plus transfer of homegrown defender Kevin Paredes to German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg go through.

D.C. United are in discussions to acquire Seattle Sounders FC left back Brad Smith for allocation money via a trade, according to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff.

Smith, a 27-year-old Australian international, would bring MLS experience to the Black-and-Red’s backline with three goals and 11 assists in 63 appearances (49 starts) across four Rave Green seasons. The former Liverpool and Bournemouth defender was first on loan at Seattle before returning in September 2020.

An MLS Cup champion in 2019, Smith has earned 23 caps with Australia. But he could prove surplus to requirements in Seattle, with head coach Brian Schmetzer’s team also boasting Cameroon international Nouhou and Jimmy Medranda at the position.