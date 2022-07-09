Source: DC United, Wayne Rooney hold talks about head coach position

D.C. United have held talks with Wayne Rooney and his management group about becoming the Black-and-Red’s next head coach, leading to some mutual interest, according to an ESPN report and confirmed by a source to MLSsoccer.com .

Rooney, who played for D.C. United from 2018-19 before returning to his native England, was recently coaching Derby County. They were relegated from the Championship (second tier) to League One (third tier) amid a points deduction and financial woes, then the 36-year-old resigned in late June.

It leaves Rooney on the open market and D.C. searching for their next full-time head coach after parting ways with Argentine manager Hernan Losada in April, early into their 2022 season. Losada initially arrived in 2021 from Belgian top-flight side Beerschot after manager Ben Olsen was at the helm for a decade.

Longtime D.C. assistant Chad Ashton is currently their interim manager, a post he’s now held twice at the club. Results haven’t turned upstream, though, as the MLS originals sit 13th in the Eastern Conference table and are coming off a 7-0 loss at the Philadelphia Union on Friday evening.