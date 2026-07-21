Son vs. Luna: LAFC host Real Salt Lake in midweek showdown

Western Conference contenders clash in a midweek tilt when LAFC welcome Real Salt Lake to BMO Stadium on Wednesday evening.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV
- FS1, FOX Deportes
When
- Wednesday, July 22 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
Standings
- 3rd in Western Conference
- 27 points (8W-5L-3D)
Last game
LAFC delivered a statement performance during their return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, handing El Tráfico rivals LA Galaxy a 3-0 defeat at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Mark Delgado opened the scoring for the Black & Gold against his former club, then the superstar attacking duo of Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min also found the back of the net.
Players to watch
- Denis Bouanga: LAFC's all-time leading scorer (113 goals) grew his El Tráfico legacy last week by scoring for the seventh straight game against the Galaxy. He's the only player to do so in the rivalry's history.
- Son Heung-Min: The South Korean superstar capped last week's El Tráfico rout with his first goal of the 2026 MLS campaign, to go along with a joint league-leading nine assists.
- Hugo Lloris: The French World Cup-winning goalkeeper posted his MLS-best ninth clean sheet of the season against the Galaxy.
Need to know
One game into the second half of the season, LAFC look very much the part of MLS Cup contenders – especially with Bouanga and Son both scoring in El Tráfico.
The pair made history last season en route to the Western Conference Semifinals. Can they lead the Black & Gold to even greater heights in 2026?
Standings
- 4th in Western Conference
- 26 points (8W-4L-2D)
Last game
RSL entered the World Cup break with a 1-1 draw at Minnesota United FC, conceding in second-half stoppage time after Zach Booth opened the scoring.
However, head coach Pablo Mastroeni's team is undefeated in three and proved to be one of the league's most exciting teams during the first half of the season.
Players to watch
- Zavier Gozo: The homegrown sensation is enjoying a breakout season with 6g/5a, earning his first MLS All-Star nod amid reported transfer interest from Europe's top-five leagues.
- Diego Luna: Luna's exclusion from the USMNT's World Cup squad raised plenty of eyebrows. Will RSL's "Moon Man" use the snub as fuel to lead the club on an MLS Cup run?
- Juan Manuel Sanabria: The left wingback featured in all three of Uruguay's Group Stage games at this summer's World Cup.
Need to know
RSL have something special going this season, with Gozo, Luna and Sergi Solans highlighting a squad that's gone toe-to-toe with the league's best.
However, with Gozo and Luna reportedly attracting multiple suitors from abroad, the group's window of opportunity may be finite. Can this RSL side make history in 2026?
Fresh off an El Tráfico victory, LAFC have earned nearly 60% of the market. That's compared to around 20% for RSL, who are playing their first game since the World Cup break.
Market insights shared are current as of Tuesday, July 21 at 9:30 am ET.