Son vs. Luna: LAFC host Real Salt Lake in midweek showdown

Western Conference contenders clash in a midweek tilt when LAFC welcome Real Salt Lake to BMO Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Standings

3rd in Western Conference

27 points (8W-5L-3D)

Last game

LAFC delivered a statement performance during their return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, handing El Tráfico rivals LA Galaxy a 3-0 defeat at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Mark Delgado opened the scoring for the Black & Gold against his former club, then the superstar attacking duo of Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min also found the back of the net.

Players to watch

Denis Bouanga: LAFC's all-time leading scorer (113 goals) grew his El Tráfico legacy last week by scoring for the seventh straight game against the Galaxy. He's the only player to do so in the rivalry's history.

LAFC's all-time leading scorer (113 goals) grew his El Tráfico legacy last week by scoring for the seventh straight game against the Galaxy. He's the only player to do so in the rivalry's history. Son Heung-Min: The South Korean superstar capped last week's El Tráfico rout with his first goal of the 2026 MLS campaign, to go along with a joint league-leading nine assists.

The South Korean superstar capped last week's El Tráfico rout with his first goal of the 2026 MLS campaign, to go along with a joint league-leading nine assists. Hugo Lloris: The French World Cup-winning goalkeeper posted his MLS-best ninth clean sheet of the season against the Galaxy.

Need to know

One game into the second half of the season, LAFC look very much the part of MLS Cup contenders – especially with Bouanga and Son both scoring in El Tráfico.