Kevin Kelsy, Kamal Miller pace Portland in resounding rivalry win over Seattle

It's fair to say there were plenty of questions surrounding the Portland Timbers heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause.

But on Thursday night at Lumen Field, Portland showed they still mean business, dismantling the Seattle Sounders thanks to a brace from Kevin Kelsy and goals from Kamal Miller , Cole Bassett and Alexander Aravena, ushering in a new era with a commanding 5-1 road victory .

Sitting 13th in the Western Conference and having just parted ways with head coach Phil Neville, it was easy to wonder what version of the Timbers fans would see heading into the second half of the season.

“I thought we battled really well tonight and doing those things, the duels, the second balls, that gives you energy ... and I thought we looked really solid.”

“I am delighted for the players, obviously a feeling that gives you great satisfaction in the work that has taken place,” Cassidy shared with reporters after the match.

Jack Cassidy, who replaced Neville on May 25 as Portland entered the World Cup break, accomplished what no Timbers side had ever been able to do over the years: win at Lumen Field by four or more goals, with tonight's victory matching the heaviest defeat that Seattle has suffered in a home match in team history.

A four-goal victory and a clean sheet are not a bad way to start an interim tenure as head coach.

Star man in attack and a stalwart in defense

A big match needed big players to step into the spotlight, and Kelsy delivered with a clutch brace – including a stunning opener – while also adding an assist. The Venezuelan international is up to 7g/4a already this season, the most goal contributions he's had in any season of his professional career.

“This all came from the training pitch. I have gotten to know my teammates well for some time now… the entire play was great,” said Kelsy regarding his opener.

“This was the result of all the daily and weekly work that we put in, and this goal reflected that.”

Meanwhile, defender Miller also starred on the night. He not only scored Portland’s second goal, but provided defensive shrewdness with a goal-line clearance in the first half to keep the momentum on the Timbers' side at a key point of the match.

“We have been through so much as a team, been through so many highs and lows, trying to find ourselves. We knew where we are on the table didn’t represent the quality that we have on the team,” stated the Canadian center back with MLS on Apple TV.