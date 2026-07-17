Kevin Kelsy, Kamal Miller pace Portland in resounding rivalry win over Seattle

It's fair to say there were plenty of questions surrounding the Portland Timbers heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause.
Sitting 13th in the Western Conference and having just parted ways with head coach Phil Neville, it was easy to wonder what version of the Timbers fans would see heading into the second half of the season.
But on Thursday night at Lumen Field, Portland showed they still mean business, dismantling the Seattle Sounders thanks to a brace from Kevin Kelsy and goals from Kamal Miller, Cole Bassett and Alexander Aravena, ushering in a new era with a commanding 5-1 road victory.
No, that scoreline is not a typo.
Turning the page
A four-goal victory and a clean sheet are not a bad way to start an interim tenure as head coach.
Jack Cassidy, who replaced Neville on May 25 as Portland entered the World Cup break, accomplished what no Timbers side had ever been able to do over the years: win at Lumen Field by four or more goals, with tonight's victory matching the heaviest defeat that Seattle has suffered in a home match in team history.
“I am delighted for the players, obviously a feeling that gives you great satisfaction in the work that has taken place,” Cassidy shared with reporters after the match.
“I thought we battled really well tonight and doing those things, the duels, the second balls, that gives you energy ... and I thought we looked really solid.”
Star man in attack and a stalwart in defense
A big match needed big players to step into the spotlight, and Kelsy delivered with a clutch brace – including a stunning opener – while also adding an assist. The Venezuelan international is up to 7g/4a already this season, the most goal contributions he's had in any season of his professional career.
“This all came from the training pitch. I have gotten to know my teammates well for some time now… the entire play was great,” said Kelsy regarding his opener.
“This was the result of all the daily and weekly work that we put in, and this goal reflected that.”
Meanwhile, defender Miller also starred on the night. He not only scored Portland’s second goal, but provided defensive shrewdness with a goal-line clearance in the first half to keep the momentum on the Timbers' side at a key point of the match.
“We have been through so much as a team, been through so many highs and lows, trying to find ourselves. We knew where we are on the table didn’t represent the quality that we have on the team,” stated the Canadian center back with MLS on Apple TV.
“Today felt like the perfect start, a brand-new season. We came out here and wanted to show a level that we are going to carry for the rest of the year.”
Onward and upward
Whether Cassidy remains as interim manager or a new head coach is introduced, the bar has been set high thanks to the performance on the night.
Now up to 17 points, the Timbers are up to 11th in the Western Conference, just three points out of playoff position.
Replicating tonight's result will be no easy task, as Portland welcome Croatian World Cup star Petar Musa and FC Dallas on Wednesday (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV) before hosting Real Salt Lake on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
“The key is to enjoy it. For the players, enjoy it tonight," added the interim manager after the match.
"Then you’ve got to do it again because now they have set a bar and a high level of performance that you’ve then got to repeat next week, when we go back to Providence."