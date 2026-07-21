Fans experience MLS excitement at Fanatics Fest 2026

The 2026 MLS season is back underway, and fans experienced the excitement with a four-day activation at Fanatics Fest NYC.
Thousands of fans visited the MLS footprint at the Javits Center in New York City, turning attention from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the league's restart.
Player appearances
Star players were in attendance, including Orlando City forward Antoine Griezmann, Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan and Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream.
There were also New York City FC players, MLS legends and MLS talent/personalities.
Activation highlights
Aside from interactive fan experiences and soccer games, highlights included:
- MLS Keepy Uppy Challenge
- Apple broadcast booth fan experience
- Live podcast and talk show programming, including Sports Illustrated FC
- Autograph sessions and photo opportunities with players and Apple TV talent
- Influencers and creators producing content throughout the weekend
A packed crowd gathered in the MLS footprint to watch the World Cup final, and there were brand partner integrations with Apple, Audi and Celsius.
Fan giveaways
Free fan giveaways throughout the weekend included MLS tote bags, handheld fans and soccer balls.
The MLS Drop Zone had daily limited-edition merchandise releases from the following, with gear also at the MLS Matchday Stop Shop:
- Thursday – Sportiqe
- Friday – Secret Futebol Club
- Saturday – Over the Pitch
- Sunday – Sworn to Us
Artist highlight
There was an exclusive Fanatics Fest jersey personalization with bespoke numbers designed by Gianni Lee.
Lee also created a live mural, which became a destination for fans, creators, influencers, and players to photograph and share on social media.