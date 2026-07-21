Fans experience MLS excitement at Fanatics Fest 2026

The 2026 MLS season is back underway, and fans experienced the excitement with a four-day activation at Fanatics Fest NYC.

Thousands of fans visited the MLS footprint at the Javits Center in New York City, turning attention from the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the league's restart.

Player appearances

There were also New York City FC players, MLS legends and MLS talent/personalities.

Activation highlights

Aside from interactive fan experiences and soccer games, highlights included:

MLS Keepy Uppy Challenge

Apple broadcast booth fan experience

Live podcast and talk show programming, including Sports Illustrated FC

Autograph sessions and photo opportunities with players and Apple TV talent

Influencers and creators producing content throughout the weekend

A packed crowd gathered in the MLS footprint to watch the World Cup final, and there were brand partner integrations with Apple, Audi and Celsius.

Fan giveaways

Free fan giveaways throughout the weekend included MLS tote bags, handheld fans and soccer balls.

The MLS Drop Zone had daily limited-edition merchandise releases from the following, with gear also at the MLS Matchday Stop Shop:

Thursday – Sportiqe

Friday – Secret Futebol Club

Saturday – Over the Pitch

Sunday – Sworn to Us

Artist highlight

There was an exclusive Fanatics Fest jersey personalization with bespoke numbers designed by Gianni Lee.