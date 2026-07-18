Nashville SC keep up Supporters’ Shield pace in MLS restart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville SC picked up exactly where they left off before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

"Those are things that we can control. I think you saw that on display tonight, and really proud of the group, of the way that they just handled a bunch of different factors."

"The foundation of what we always want to be is a team that competes with a really strong mentality and competes with intensity," head coach B.J. Callaghan told reporters post-match.

With 36 points (11W-1L-3D record), Nashville have now opened a four-point cushion over Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the San Jose Earthquakes atop the MLS standings, further strengthening their Supporters' Shield credentials.

The Coyotes resumed their dominant 2026 campaign by grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 win over regional rivals Atlanta United on Friday night, with Shak Mohammed ’s 79th-minute header extending their winning streak to four matches and their unbeaten run to nine.

Mohammed's moment

Mohammed was a surprise name in the starting lineup. With Cristian Espinoza and Warren Madrigal out injured, and newly-signed winger Elias Saad still awaiting his visa, Mohammed earned just his second regular-season start for the Coyotes.

The 22-year-old made the most of it, giving Nashville the win by nodding home Alex Muyl's cross with a pinpoint header.

It was the second-ever MLS goal for Mohammed, selected No. 2 overall by Orlando City in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. His first also came against Atlanta, in the reverse fixture - a 2-0 victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in April.

Friday's came at GEODIS Park, sending the capacity crowd – and Nashville players – into a jubilant celebration.

"Every time you score a goal, it's so emotional, because it's so hard – it's the hardest thing to do in football," Mohammed said. "It's different at home than away. I don't even remember what exactly happened – all the noise, I see Maxwell [Woledzi] tackling me, I see Hany [Mukhtar] running around, I see the whole team. God knows what it's just chaos, and I don't remember the moment.