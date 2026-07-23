Evander, Denkey lead FC Cincinnati to statement win

Behind a brace from Pavel Bucha and some account maintenance from Golden Boot presented by Audi contenders Evander and Kévin Denkey , the 2023 Supporters’ Shield champs looked rejuvenated after a 60-day layoff from the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

“I'm pretty happy with the performance tonight. Not just me, but the team," said the perennial Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate. "Of course, I wanted to keep doing the same as when I finished the first part of the season, and I'm happy that I'm still maintaining the same level."

For Evander, Wednesday’s 1g/1a extended his run of recording a goal contribution to six straight league matches, amassing 8g/6a over that span.

“Their production has been strong for a few months now, dating back before the break,” said the fifth-year head coach.

Buckle up

As a result of an up-and-down first half of 2026, Wednesday's win moves the Orange & Blue into fifth place at the conclusion of Matchday 17 action, one spot outside of controlling a host seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (23 points; 6W-5L-5D).

Still ranking joint-second-highest in goals allowed across MLS, there's work to be done for the cast known for defensive dominance in recent seasons. Getting a second preseason, of sorts, to regroup, Cincinnati are staying the course to their stated goals from the beginning of the campaign.

“We set our goals right before the season started, and we just stick to them still," explained Bucha. "I don't want to go into much detail, but we've got like six to eight goals for the whole season, which every month, we just look at how we are doing.

"So, we are working on it and hopefully at the end of the year, most of them we will have."

The Czech international kept his cards close to the chest, but one of those goals likely includes beating bitter Hell is Real rival Columbus Crew on Matchday 18 in a marquee Saturday showdown (7:15 PM ET | Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes).

Restarting with three points in the bag and a flagship rivalry to get up for, FC Cincinnati’s sprint to Decision Day could be a rollercoaster.

“Everybody's in the same boat," added Noonan. "...Everybody's going to play Wednesday and on the weekend. So, what you try to do, like any moment where it's a quick turnaround, is see how you get out of it.