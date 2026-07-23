El Pistolero! Luis Suárez powers short-handed Inter Miami

No Lionel Messi? No problem.
Inter Miami CF handled business on Wednesday night at Nu Stadium, getting a late winner from homegrown midfielder Preston Plambeck to grab all three points in a 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire FC.
Scintillating Suárez
While Plambeck scored the decisive goal, his first in MLS, Luis Suárez was the Herons' hero. The 39-year-old Uruguayan icon rolled back the clock with a brace, scoring a first-half penalty kick and a crisp second-half finish to give Miami their fifth straight win.
"Despite my age, I still have the ambition to keep playing soccer," Suárez told Apple TV in Spanish following the match.
"It's my passion I've had since I was a kid. I've had to earn everything since I was a kid. I'll keep giving it my all to keep playing soccer."
Keeping pace at the top
Going up against a Chicago Fire side directly behind Miami in the Eastern Conference standings, with legendary Polish striker Robert Lewandowski making his MLS debut, it was Suárez who reminded the league of his quality.
El Pistolero increased his season total to eight goals, stepping up with Messi and Rodrigo De Paul recovering from their run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final with Argentina.
Inter Miami are now just five points behind Nashville SC in the Supporters' Shield race heading into a Matchday 18 meeting with CF Montréal Saturday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
More to come
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, whose signing was made official Wednesday, watched the match alongside co-owner Jorge Mas. With the former Real Madrid standout set to team with Messi, De Paul and Suaréz, Miami are in prime position to continue their quest for silverware.