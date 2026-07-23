El Pistolero! Luis Suárez powers short-handed Inter Miami

Inter Miami CF handled business on Wednesday night at Nu Stadium, getting a late winner from homegrown midfielder Preston Plambeck to grab all three points in a 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire FC .

Scintillating Suárez

While Plambeck scored the decisive goal, his first in MLS, Luis Suárez was the Herons' hero. The 39-year-old Uruguayan icon rolled back the clock with a brace, scoring a first-half penalty kick and a crisp second-half finish to give Miami their fifth straight win.

"Despite my age, I still have the ambition to keep playing soccer," Suárez told Apple TV in Spanish following the match.